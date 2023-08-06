Mark Margolis, the renowned movie actor born in Philadelphia in 1939, left us last August 3 at the age of 83, due to an illness that he had already been enduring while hospitalized at Mount Sinai Hospital. A movie legend who has participated in a hundred films leaves a very high legacy according to the characters he has had in each of the films and series in which he has participated. In recent years, he has been very remembered for his role in ‘Breaking bad’ as Héctor Salamanca.

Likewise, he is also recognized for his participation in “Better call Saul”, a role that earned him an Emmy nomination. On the other hand, his last feature film was this year and he also had an appearance in the second season of the series ‘Your honor’, by Peter Moffat, in which he shared cameras with Bryan Cranston. here we will remember The best performances that the American actor has done throughout his career on the big screen.

Mark Margolis played characters in ‘Scarface’ and ‘Breaking bad’. Photo: Diario AS

The Mark Margolis Legacy

Mark Margolis will be remembered for many years in the world of cinema thanks to the important role he played in ‘Breaking bad’ as Héctor Salamanca. This, thanks to the fact that the series was classified as one of the best in history. Besides, He was present in its prequel, called ‘Better call Saul’; However, his legacy does not end here.

This despite having started at the age of 40, relatively late compared to other actors who are also recognized. In 1983, Mark participated in ‘Scarface’, the iconic Al Pacino film, in which he played Alberto (‘The Shadow’).. In turn, he was present in Jim Carrey’s crazy comedy ‘Ace Ventura, a different detective’, in which he gave life to Mr. Shickadance in 1994. Back in 2000, he played the character of Mr. Rabinowitz in ‘Requiem for a Dream’.

Six years later, there was the second collaboration between Mark Margolis and Darren Aronofsky in science fiction in which Hugh Jackman was the protagonist. The year 2010 arrived and he was present in the psychological plot that many remember. In the ‘Black Swan’, Margolis played Mr. Fithian, the film is available on Star+. Finally, another of the most relevant characters that he played was in the movie ‘Noah’ as ​​Samyaza, an angel fallen from heaven according to Christian tradition.

And this is the legacy of Mark Margoliswho surely was not ‘mapped’ on the radar of actors with a long history, but at the end of his career one can realize the important characters he brought to life in the world of cinema, as well as the value he gave to each one of the directors on the tapes he went through.

