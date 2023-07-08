The Montreux Jazz Festival enters its second week and does so by soaking up the happy and warm rhythms of Brazil, which have held a special place at the heart of this event throughout its fifty-seven years of existence.

Friday night. Twenty seven degrees of temperature. The sky of Montreux covered by a thin veil of clouds. From outside the Stravinsky auditorium the music that he attracted like a magnet could be heard. They were the sounds of the samba with which Roberta Sá opened the night.

One night, one start, a Brazilian whirlwind

There in the center of the Stravinsky stage, with a black two-piece dress with boleros on the sleeves and a white flare on the skirt, she appeared like a whirlwind, with the strength of her voice and her energetic presence to start with ‘A Roda’, theme from his album “Sambasá” (2022).

His samba steps engulfed the 4,000 souls in the Stravinsky Auditorium, who did not stop dancing for nearly an hour. Her voice, her smile and her stage presence reflect how much she has evolved as an artist since she rose to stardom in 2002 after participating in “Fama”, the Brazilian version of American Idol.

The Brazilian popular music singer, Roberta Sá, was in charge of opening the night at the Stravinski Auditorium. © FFJM_2023_Lionel_Flusin

He greeted the Montreux audience with a “bonjour” before continuing with ‘Sem Avisar’, a more bossanova song by composer Wanderley Monteiro. Her presentation had no breaks, just a “muito obrigada” here and there.

Roberta Sá did not falter at any time, and as the chorus of this song says: O my light blue / colorshe and her band threw light and color into the sky of this city of lake and mountains.

Four musicians accompanied the nominee for the Latin Grammy for Best New Artist in 2008. A band, which is a pillar and a complement in her shows, and which is directed by Alaan Monteiro on the bandolin, who is also the producer of several recordings by Roberta Sá .

After an hour of show, it ended with carnival airs thanks to ‘Samba de Areré’, a song by Beth Carvalho, the godmother of samba who died in 2019, and ‘Sorriso Aberto’ while imaginary balloons and streamers fell on the audience.

Eternal fire in the scene of the native of Salvador de Bahia

It was the beginning. In the intermission few left the auditorium, most wanted to keep the best possible position to see the most anticipated concert of the night: Gilberto Gil.

A dim blue light gave way to the entrance of twelve figures dressed in white, who took their places on the stage. Then he entered to an ovation. It was Gilberto Gil with his guitar, short-sleeved shirt, white pants, and wide-framed glasses. This is how a tropical atmosphere was installed before the guitar sounded with the first notes of ‘Palco’, one of the best-known songs on his album “Luar (A Gente Precisa Ver o Luar)” (1981).

That eternal fire that this song talks about began to burn on stage to bring an environment conducive to the happiness that awaited the public on this Friday night. Gilberto Gil thus began his ‘Aquele abrazo tour’ in Switzerland, accompanied by a large part of his family on the Stravinsky stage.

After greeting in French and thanking the souls present, he gave way to a very rock and roll intro of ‘Barato Total’ (1974), a song he wrote that immortalized Gal Costa, who like him was an important figure of Tropicalismo. He also gave away a moment of reverie and poetry in a version of ‘Estrela’ (“Quanta”, 1982), with his velvet voice and adjusted to the passage of time.

A family tour

For nearly two hours, Gil took the audience on a tour of his musical history thanks to songs like ‘Vem Morena’ (“Raça Humana”, 1984), with rhythms from North Africa such as Morocco and Tunisia that arrived in America through Mexico until reach Brazil, according to what he said. In his land these rhythms permeated the music to become the expression “representative of the strength of the Brazilian man”.

In this world tour Gilberto Gil invites you to an intimate experience, that of his home. In the choirs his daughter Nara, his granddaughter Flor and his daughter-in-law María; his sons Ben (vocals, guitar and bass) and José on drums; his grandsons João (vocals, guitar, bass), Francisco (guitar) and Bento (acoustic guitar).

It was also the opportunity to give Montreux a moment with his son José on the guitar. The two of them sitting down for a ballad version of ‘Tempo Rei’. It was like transporting the public to the living room of her house, in a father and son gathering face to face.

Gilberto Gil is on tour accompanied by at least seven members of his family. A way to show the world his legacy live from him. © Lionel Flusin – Lionel Flusin

This tour was developed in the family home on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, in a kind of creative confinement. All this gave rise to a documentary series produced by Amazon Prime, which aired in 2022. A second season, on the ins and outs of the first part of the tour, was published in June of this year.

Gilberto Gil, mastery and vitality

Gilberto Gil connected with the audience instantly, displaying his good sense of humor in almost perfect French and a vitality that has kept him active for more than six decades.

Far from letting the weight of the show fall on the band, he is their leader, he dances and directs, without hiding how proud he is to see the talent that has sprouted and passed on to his family, like when his son Francisco plays ‘Procissão’ ( 1968), a song that he used to play with the mythical rock band Os Mutantes.

His show is also a tribute to several of his compatriots such as Rita Lee and his great friend Caetano Veloso. With the classic ‘Aquele Abraço’, he transported the public to 1969, a song he composed the day before going into exile in London forced by the military dictatorship in Brazil.

The show was coming to an end amid the euphoria of the public, among which there were hundreds of Brazilians, who did not stop dancing or singing their songs. They followed songs like ‘Maracatú Atómico’ (1979) and ‘Vamos Fugir’, with airs of reggae, in its 2023 version, which he recorded live with his family and which has just been released.

Gilberto Gil left the 4,000 attendees wanting a encore that never came, but closed with one of his greatest hits ‘Toda Menina Baiana’ (“Realce”, 1979) that made the public jump and wrapped a party mantle with each Ah-ah-ah-ah! Que Deus deu / Oh-oh-oh! What God gives.