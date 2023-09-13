Single candidate elected by acclamation and Matteo Salvini’s League closes the Durigon era and opens that of the “Romanissimi” with Davide Bordoni at the helm of the secretariat. More Roman than a real Roman, the League that belonged to Umberto Bossi and which shouted “thieving Rome”, becomes “de’ Noantri”.

And Bordoni is already preparing to change gear in the Region and refine the electoral lists in view of the long campaign for the 2024 European elections.

Bordoni, seeing the triptych on the Ergife stage and the smiles, makes you think of the Roman adage: meeting of foxes, massacre of chickens. What changes in the party in Rome after this congress?

“In the provinces we are already strong and structured, in Rome we must strengthen our positioning. It’s obvious that in the province everything is easier starting from the numbers and the ease of communication; so everything is more difficult in Rome.”

Let’s start from the Lazio Region and the relations with FdI and Rocca: is it true that you will ask for an additional department?

“The League must count for 10% and not for the number of councilors elected with a wrong law. Having said this, we will participate in regional policies according to the principle of copy-planning. And Rocca’s presence at the congress was eloquent in making people understand the relationship we have with him.”

And the department?

“If I wasn’t clear, I repeat: no. We have two strategic principals: Urban Planning and Culture but the party will intervene at 360 degrees starting from Rome. And we are not satisfied with Rome starting from how it is administered, from the administrative machinery, from the management of the Local Police, the decorum, the security. I also want to send a message to Gualtieri: if we have to vote on documents in the Council to make our contribution, we are ready but this is not the Rome that must face the Jubilee”.

Tell the truth: Salvini “is crazy” for Rome…

“Ask him that. I tell you that the party and thanks to Salvini’s commitment has ensured that an important investment was made in Rome. With the Peschiera Aqueduct alone, 700 million, 2.2 billion for the subways plus regulatory provisions to prevent the projects from getting bogged down. Then 1.3 billion for the Jubilee in addition to 200 million in roads that Anas must redo for the Jubilee. The League not only has the central role of the Region but also of the Capital”.

Let’s move on to June 2024, it is said that the list for Europe is already ready. It is true?

“A lie. We are thinking starting from our outgoing deputies such as Antonio Rinaldi, Cinzia Bonfrisco, Matteo Adinolfi, Veronica Rossi. We think of them and of local administrators who are looking at the candidacy with interest.”

And will Bordoni run?

“I’m incompatible. My job is to bring the definitive candidates to Europe with a double-digit party.”

