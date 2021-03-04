Mario Melero Lopez will be in charge of directing the clash in Zorrilla between Real Valladolid and Getafe, on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. This will be the third time that Valladolid has been whistled and all of them have been in Zorrilla. On the first day he delivered justice in the 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad and in December he had no impact on the match that Barcelona won 0-3.

Melero López was stigmatized after leading in the party’s 2018-19 campaign in the Wanda in which Real Valladolid lost 1-0, with the athletic goal scored by Joaquín on his own goal after a clear push from Griezzman that neither VAR nor referee wanted to see; To add insult to injury, he did not draw a penalty in the last minutes for clear hands from Arias.

To compensate the balance somewhat, Melero López was in the victory of Real Valladolid in Leganés last year, the first game after confinement and with a 1-2 victory from Pucelana and the goal of Madrid scored a rigorous penalty after a Salisu clash with an opposite.

In the current campaign he has whistled Getafe once, since it was in the draw that Athletic achieved at the Coliseum by 1-1. This campaign has shown 45 yellow cards in 12 games and still has not sent off any player, being one of the six referees who have not shown red of the 20 of First.