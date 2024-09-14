Very few gave a penny for the Por Andalucía coalition, a left-wing confluence made up of IU, Podemos, Más País, Equo, Alianza Verde and Iniciativa del Pueblo Andaluz that ran in the 2022 Andalusian elections. Its origins were traumatic – the brand was registered after the deadline because they could not agree on the distribution of positions – and its five deputies led separate lives and wars of their own.

But the situation has been different for months and “after so many ups and downs the group is working well,” says the parliamentary spokesperson for Por Andalucía, Inma Nieto. The deputy informed the Parliamentary Board last Wednesday of the replacement as vice-spokesperson of Esperanza Gómez (president of Más País Andalucía, a party that months ago decided to start the process to dissolve itself and join Sumar) by the deputy of Podemos Alejandra Durán, information that she announced Red DiaryIt is not only a change for reasons of administration and operation (Gómez is also a member of the Board), but also a commitment to “strengthen” and “preserve” the coalition in view of the next elections.

This is what the coordinator of IU, Toni Valero, the secretary of the Podemos Organisation, Raquel Martínez, and the leader of Más País have assured this newspaper. “Right now there is a good understanding in the group. The most important thing is that we have five deputies and the responsibility of being up to par and being in opposition. We have been working normally for more than a year, everything organised and with fluid work. The vice-spokespersonship is a political recognition of the weight of Podemos Andalucía. We are looking at Andalusia, strengthening what we have and preserving the space”, assures Martínez (Podemos), who distinguishes between what happens from “Despeñaperros up” to what happens from “Despeñaperros down”. Up, that is, in Madrid, Podemos is in dispute with the parties that make up Sumar, which it left last December; and down, in Andalusia, they are betting on taking care of the coalition.

The coordinator of IU Andalucía also alludes to the natural border between Andalusia and the Meseta. “With the changes in the group, we gain more capacity for action and it confirms that the forces that are there want to stay together. This is the dynamic from Despeñaperros down: in Andalusia there are elements of understanding between all the left-wing parties. IU is committed to consolidating Por Andalucía with everyone. In Andalusia there is unity and this Andalusian message can be launched naturally.” Neither Martínez nor Valero take it for granted that they will go together again in the 2026 regional elections —the second ones scheduled, after those of Castilla y León, if there is no further advance— but for now neither of them is playing the confrontational music that is playing from the terminals controlled by Pablo Iglesias.

This unity in the Andalusian elections, in any case, would mean a change in the strategy of the party led by the former minister Ione Belarra. Since the split in Congress (the four Podemos deputies are now in the Mixed Group), Podemos and IU have faced each other in the last four elections (Galicia, Euskadi, Catalonia and Europe). The former, alone or with the ecologist Alianza Verde. The latter, integrated into the Sumar candidacies. The rapprochement, moreover, coincides with the arrival of a new leadership to IU, led by the also Andalusian Antonio Maíllo.

The group has turned the page on past confrontations. The current deputy spokesperson, Alejandra Durán, was the coalition’s representative on the Parliamentary Board at the beginning of the legislature, but was temporarily dismissed due to a lack of trust once it was discovered that she registered an internal regulation of the group without the signature of the spokesperson and the approval of the rest of the coalition members. Before that, Podemos and IU had a loud fight over the appointment of the candidate for the presidency of the Junta. The party founded by Iglesias opted for Juan Antonio Delgado, but it was Yolanda Díaz who chose Inma Nieto, from Izquierda Unida, without any primaries, showing her support during a visit from booth to booth at the Seville Fair.

Nieto does not look back. “Now there is no noise, no scandal, no problems, no tensions. That has already happened and if we continue in the collaborative space without the parties that make up Por Andalucía losing their identity it would be a shame not to continue seeing the panorama from outside. It would not make sense to go back on what has been done,” she maintains. The deputy assures that the change of the deputy spokesperson is due, in addition to political reasons, to operational issues. One of her five parliamentarians, José Manuel Gómez Jurado, will take paternity leave in the next few days and there is a new commission in Parliament for the Government crisis that the president of the Junta, Juan Manuel Moreno, promoted at the end of July and the vice-spokesperson until Wednesday also doubles on the Board.

“It makes no sense for her to have two positions. It is better for her to be on the Board. I am happy and this way everything is balanced,” says the president of Más País, Esperanza Gómez. “The origin of the coalition was traumatic, but for months now there has been normality. We are very few deputies and if we do not support each other it is hell. I do not know what will happen in the future, but we must row together and move forward thinking about the next elections. That is our responsibility,” she maintains.

A source from IU, familiar with the relations between his party and Podemos, goes further. “There is a conviction in all the Andalusian apparatus that in the next elections it would be crazy not to go together. It remains to be seen how it will be, but the prospects are not bad,” he says optimistically. The same source recalls that unity may be of interest to Podemos in practical terms. As the Por Andalucía coalition has not been formally registered in 2022, “it would not have a quota for propaganda, nor space in debates in the next campaign.” However, the organization must renew its leadership in November and any change in the executive that is currently coordinated by the deputy Martina Velarde could mean a change in the party line.

With information from Angel Munarriz.