The candidate of the Seed party, deputy Bernardo Arévalo de León, obtained 12.07% of the votes with more than 90% of the polling stations counted and will be in the second round of the Central American country. The UNE bloc, led by former first lady Sandra Torres Casanova, obtained more than 15% and was the most voted in an election marked by high absenteeism – around 40% of the standard – and blank votes, which rose to 17 %. The definition will be on August 20.

The estimates prior to the general elections in Guatemala were far from reflecting what the polls dictated last Sunday, where the left gave an unexpected blow by being the second most voted party and establishing its presence in the next round that will define the new president of Guatemala. the Central American nation, scheduled for August 20.

Bernardo Arévalo de León, a candidate from the Semilla party, obtained -with more than 90% of the vote count carried out- 12.07% of the votes of the electorate. The deputy, who fluctuated between seventh and eighth place in preliminary polls, drew vital support from urban areas like Guatemala City.

Ahead of the former first lady Sandra Torres Casanova, representative of the UNE party, who led with 15.32% of the votes and will have a new opportunity to win the presidency, after falling into the two antecedents that had her in the ballot.

Arévalo Ríos, son of former President Juan José Arévalo Bermejo – who ruled between 1945 and 1951 and is considered one of the best Guatemalan heads of state-, thanked through social networks.

“Our deep and total gratitude to the people who gave us their vote of confidence. Thank you for your courage and for stepping up,” he expressed.

News in development…