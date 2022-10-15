Ivy Wiens has run out of pamphlets. She gave away all the ones she had before the first round of the Brazilian presidential election, and she’s still waiting for more. “Aj, do you have any left?” she asks Yassuo Yamane, 72, who is waiting outside the house. He rummages through the trunk of the car, sets aside a few gallons of gasoline and, luckily, several strips of stickers with the face of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva appear. Ready. Wiens, a 42-year-old woman with short, dyed red hair, grabs a large campaign flag hanging at the entrance, closes the wooden gate, and storms out into the street. She’s going to see if they can convince a Bolsonarista before it starts to rain.

Wiens and Yamane are the left of Eldorado, the municipality where the Brazilian president, the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, grew up. The old family home, a humble house with a tile roof, is 10 meters from Wiens’s and since he won the Presidency four years ago it has attracted followers, journalists, and onlookers. “Eldorado is a mirror image of the president: racist, homophobic and extremely conservative,” she says. In the municipality, with 15,000 inhabitants and located about three hours by car from São Paulo, there is a clear division. The header is mostly white and by Bolsonaro. The rural area that surrounds it, black and from Lula. The first has led the baton forever. Let it be remembered, it has never had a left-wing mayor.

In the last municipal elections, the PT asked Wiens, who works for an environmental NGO, if she could run for vice mayor. There were three days left before the vote and they couldn’t find anyone. Single and with no other family in the municipality, she sacrificed herself for the cause. She was in last place. Yamane, who is of Japanese origin and sports the pointed beard of a disciple of Confucius, is a farmer and president of the local PSOL, a party to the left of the PT. In Eldorado, the anti-capitalist current is dominant and has 14 militants. “We are few, but all very combative,” he says.

Retired Marli Miranda, a citizen of Eldorado. Lela Beltrao

To “pamphlet”, then. The first stop is a young neighbor who is sitting on a bench looking at her cell phone.

“Hello, everything okay?” Do you already have a candidate?

-AHA.

—Alright, let’s see if we can convince you to vote for Lula!

—Well… we are here to listen to proposals.

The neighbor reluctantly takes the stickers that Yamane serves her. “I don’t have much hope. He is a Bolsonarista”, says Wiens, after walking a few steps. Yamane, eternal optimist, says that you have to have faith. “If we don’t believe, we won’t have the courage to go out and knock on doors.” In order not to frighten, they avoid talking about abortion or unisex toilets. Here the key words are “fight against hunger” and “support for small farmers”. They want, for example, that the federal government buy back part of the agricultural production, as it used to do in times of the PT.

There are reasons for some optimism. Although Bolsonaro won in Eldorado with 50% in the first round, the PT has risen almost 12 percentage points to 42%, about a thousand votes more than in the first round of 2018. For these militants, the reason for the improvement has a name own: “Lula is Lula, Lula unites”. After four years of Bolsonaro, with a pandemic in between that has left 660,000 dead, some people have approached Wiens’ house to ask for material discreetly. “Matilde came the other day, you know? She is now a leftist,” Wiens tells Yamane.

Ivy Wiens poses for a portrait in her home, adorned with pro-Lula propaganda. Lela Beltrao

The bridge to Ivaporunduva: the racial divide

In addition to Lula’s name, the rise of the left would not be understood without the mobilization of the quilombos, settlements of blacks who fled slavery in the 19th century. Around Eldorado there are a dozen numbering several thousand people. In Ivaporunduva, about half an hour by car from the municipal seat, the slaves searched for gold in the river that came down from the mountains. One day, the owner had a health problem and left the farm. The workers took advantage of the absence to say that no one else was going to dominate them. Free, by self-proclamation.

“There was the senzala [donde vivían los esclavos] and here the lady’s big house,” says Zé Rodrigues, 62, a stocky man with a wide smile, pointing to the building with a tin roof where parties are now held. Some 400 people live in the community, whose center is a simple Catholic church with a blue-painted door. From there you can see the happy hills of gold and the river, which runs brown because of the rains. The Ribeira de Iguapé was for a long time a barrier to the outside world, for better and for worse. He protected them from traffickers who wanted to re-enslave them; isolated them from the rest of the municipality during floods.

Zé Rodrigues in the quilombo Ivaporunduba, near Eldorado. Lela Beltrao

More than a century after the end of slavery, Lula crossed the river. It was 1995, and there was still no other way to get to Ivaporunduva. Rodrigues, who was paddling the canoe, remembers that the still-candidate told them: “I’m going to build a bridge here.” A decade and a half passed, but he delivered. On the day of the inauguration, in November 2010, hundreds of people gathered on the riverbank to see Lula arrive, then about to finish his second term as president. To the disappointment of the inhabitants, he never arrived. The presidential plane was unable to take off due to storms. Even so, in Ivaporunduva they are “99.9%” with him, according to Rodrigues.

The quilombo is no longer isolated when it rains, but there is no bridge to bridge the ideological distance with the municipal seat of Eldorado. Rodrigues remembers seeing Bolsonaro as a young man. “He was a handsome guy, with blond hair that fell over his forehead, but he didn’t blend in much,” he says. Years later, Rodrigues, a PT member, would become the first and so far only councilor to come out of a quilombo. His time in politics was frustrating. “The municipality has almost no resources. What little there is goes to the urban area and they only send the remains here, ”he points out. “There is a lot of racism in disguise.”

In the town of Eldorado, the idea floats that the inhabitants of the quilombos are lazy and live on social assistance. “That vote to the left will never change,” says the owner of a pet food store, who prefers not to give her name because she says that the press “distorts” the words. She declares herself a “fan” of Bolsonaro. She hasn’t sold more since the far-right is president, but she points out that she has at least “put Eldorado on the map.”

A couple of houses in Ivaporunduva, where the inhabitants are eminently supporters of Lula. Lela Beltrao

The environment in which the militants of the left move can become hostile. When they go out to distribute pamphlets, there are people who change the sidewalk or throw a “Lula, thief!” at them, in reference to the PT’s corruption scandals. The houses and shops of the president’s brothers and nephews can be easily identified by the profusion of Brazilian flags. “Why are you taking photos?” asks a man who has stopped his car, with stickers in favor of re-election, in front of these journalists. A few meters away, Bolsonaro’s older brother comes out of his office and responds to the greeting with shouts of “Get out, get out!”

Yamane and Wiens avoid the houses with flags. Now they are heading to the bus station, where a dozen black people are waiting to return to Ivaporunduva and the other quilombos after working in Eldorado. “These are indeed ours,” says Yamane, animated. Two months ago, he had an operation for a cancer in the intestine, but it seems that he does not weigh him down. “Oops! Of course I can campaign,” he says, and goes on with his business: “How are you, José? On Sunday the 30th, to vote for Lula, huh? Do you already know which bus to take?” The stickers fly at such a speed that they will soon run out again. You have to ask for more.

Ivy Wiens, Maria José da Silva and Yassuo Yamane hand out pro-Lula pamphlets on the streets of Eldorado. Lela Beltrao

