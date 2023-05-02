For decades, the environment has been an issue that divided society and ordered it, in the eyes of many, into different categories: environmental awareness was linked to the middle class, with a liberal profession and a high educational level. However, in recent years, concern for the environment has spread more and more across the public, it is more present in the news and colonizes the programs of political parties. And in Spain, in this very long electoral year, it will have a specific weight in many speeches. Environmental awareness is no longer limited to certain social strata.

“What has happened is climate change,” answers the environmental sociologist José Manuel Echavarren. If environmental values ​​were previously accessed through education, now they emerge as a logical consequence of people’s daily experiences, explains this professor at the Pablo de Olavide University in Seville. Mainly, it has been the succession of heat waves that has made concern for the environment stop being a matter of activists who want to protect marine and plant fauna. It is no longer about saving a polar bear, now the consequences are at our doorstep and are directly related to the economy and the productive model of a country, which has forced the political classes to position themselves more clearly with respect to this question.

The American political scientist Ronald Inglehart (1934-2021) popularized the division between materialist and post-materialist values ​​in his studies of postwar Western societies. The materialist values ​​would be those centered on work, wages and economic production, which would have more acceptance among the working classes. Postmaterialists, such as freedom of expression, feminism or the environment, would be embraced more emphatically by the urban, educated and intellectual middle classes.

More information

“The environment is not at all a post-materialist value,” emphasizes Cristina Narbona, president of the PSOE. “If the main objective of the left is equality, we have to make it clear that this includes sustainability. That is the correct approach, ”says she, who was also Minister of the Environment between 2004 and 2008. Narbona believes that there is“ a growing demand ”from citizens for measures to be taken against climate change. “People see that children have more allergies, more bronchiolitis,” she says. And she points out that “we must also look at mortality from contamination”, something that she considers affects people with less income more. Narbona also points out that “employment is created with the ecological transition, and this refutes the false idea that has been held in recent decades that environmentalists hold back progress.”

A firefighter works to extinguish the fire in the Sierra Culebra (Zamora) on June 16, 2022. Emilio Fraile (Europa Press)

Similarly, the deputy of Unidas Podemos and founder of the Alianza Verde party Juan López Uralde believes that in his political space climate change should be a “core” issue and that this is already assumed “quite naturally.” “The discussion between material and post-material values ​​seems a bit artificial to me,” emphasizes López Uralde, who gives the example of the heat waves suffered in recent years as a practical and tangible fact on the part of citizens to become aware. “Before, environmentalism was a post-material value,” continues López Uralde, “but now it is directly related to quality of life, which, in turn, is related to material values.” “Therefore, for us it must be a priority issue. And we are going to try to put it in the campaign because, in addition, we believe that it is an area in which we win, since on the other side [en los partidos de la derecha] there is no proposal”, he affirms.

Héctor Tejero, deputy for Más Madrid in the regional Parliament, considers that climate change is the most material issue of all because “it affects the livelihood of life.” “Our main objective as parties is to articulate an ecological discourse for the lower and working classes,” says Tejero, who sees it as “imperative” for the left to be able to explain clearly that climate change should be of great interest to the most disadvantaged. And, although he thinks that it is not yet the most important issue for citizens, he understands that the left now has a golden opportunity to forcefully take the green flag. “Now is the best time to associate the issue of climate change with work and the economy,” says Tejero. “At Más Madrid/Más País we do not believe that climate change is something for posh people. That is a prejudice. Is it that perhaps breathing clean air or eating well is only a matter of rich people? ”, he asks.

Regarding the importance it will have in the upcoming electoral campaigns, Tejero expresses an opinion similar to that of López Uralde: “I don’t know if it will be the topic of the next generals, that will depend on the agenda, but we are going to try to make it that way ”, he affirms. In the only electoral debate of the general campaign in November 2019, there was no block dedicated to the environment and climate change. Tejero believes that this will not happen in the next electoral campaign.

The first time that the term “environment” appeared in the name of a ministry was in 1993, in the last legislature of Felipe González. At that time it occupied an irrelevant position, it was the third leg of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport. Currently there is a ministry with the label of Ecological Transition which also has the rank of vice-presidency. The nominal change is also a reflection of the social transformations that have taken place in this area. It seems unlikely, according to demoscopy experts, that a new left-wing party with a majority vocation will emerge today without including climate change as a central axis of its electoral offer. For analysts, the question is no longer whether to defend the existence of climate change or not: that is a past screen. The question is what policies are going to be carried out to deal with its consequences.

The Barasona reservoir, at the foot of the Aragonese Pyrenees, dried up last December. PEDRO ARMESTRE (GREENPEACE)