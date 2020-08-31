A female double leadership – or would you prefer a mixed double? On the left, possible candidates for the chairmanship position themselves.

BERLIN taz | It was one of the last joint appearances of the two Left Party chairmen Bernd Riexinger and Katja Kipping. Both announced their withdrawal over the weekend. On Monday, the two of them appeared again in front of the cameras in the party headquarters. They did not want to comment on the most exciting question of who will follow them. Riexinger only wanted this much: the successors would need a high level of integration ability.

Away from the headlights, people have long been busy probing and tacting. The new dual leadership – it is at least certain that it will be a duo – which will be elected at the planned party congress at the end of October, not only has to unite the party, it will also shape the corporate image and set the tone for the federal election. How does the left position itself: as a moderately radical co-government party or as a radical critic of the government?

It is no secret that Kipping, who in recent months has been emphasizing the historical possibility of a center-left alliance, wants an estate administrator: in who will lead the red-red-green project to success.

One such candidate would be the Thuringian left leader Susanne Hennig-Wellsow. The left-wing pragmatist has already initiated such a three-way alliance in Erfurt twice and is currently managing it with the tolerance of the CDU. Another plus: as the only potential candidates, you and your regional association have government experience.

Lots of conversations – little concrete

Like all other applicants: Hennig-Wellsow is still keeping a low profile. She merely reveals that she is having conversations. Incidentally, she has enough to do in Thuringia – this week there are budget discussions again. Well, the government stress.

In between, Hennig-Wellsow also makes a detour to see her colleagues. The group of East German state chairmen met last Monday and will meet again at the end of this week. The impression from participants: “She wants it.”

Janine Wissler from Hessen is named as the promising co-chair. The two women could form the first female dual leadership in the history of the Left Party and meet all the requirements of the party, which is heavily concerned with proportional representation: East and West, left wing and reformers. Wissler and Hennig-Wellsow not only share their current position as parliamentary group chairmen in a state parliament. They also pulled together when the left internalized the migration debate.

However, they set very different accents: At the strategy conference in March Hennig-Wellsow emphasized that the left must take responsibility. Wissler, on the other hand, received storms of applause at the same event when she shouted: “No higher being will save us, nor any left-wing minister.”

The Realo and the Trotskyist

Wissler has not made a sound either, but should have many conversations. Among others with Jan Korte. The parliamentary manager of the Bundestag faction has so far had no interest in the nerve-wracking post of party leader, although in the eyes of many he has what it takes. He is eloquent with a punch and thinks strategically. The Realo Korte and the Trotskyist Wissler had already written a joint strategy paper at the beginning of 2019. Title: “Combining the Battles.”

When asked by the taz, Korte does not comment. Neither does Matthias Höhn. The Eastern Commissioner of the Bundestag parliamentary group is also named as a potential party chairman, albeit with reservations. Should Höhn become party leader, in the worst case scenario, Korte could lose his parliamentary mandate. Because both come from the state association of Saxony-Anhalt and whether six people from there will move into the Bundestag via the list is questionable.

Ali Al Dailami is also a possible contender for a top post. The employee of the parliamentary group leader Amira Mohamed Ali not only enjoys their support, but also the trust of the circle around Sahra Wagenknecht. As another candidate from the left-wing camp, the name of Fabio De Masi keeps coming up. The parliamentary group’s financial expert is currently driving the federal government in the Wirecard case and is regularly in the media. Does he trust himself to be the party leader? “I have healthy self-confidence. But lust would be a bit exaggerated, ”replies De Masi.

The parliamentary group of the left is meeting this week for a retreat, a good opportunity for all kinds of talks. They expect that there will soon be official candidacies, said Kipping on Monday. She’ll know.