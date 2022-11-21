The Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra; the Second Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz; and that of Equality, Irene Montero, together in an act in Madrid this summer. FERNANDO ALVARADO (EFE)

For weeks it has been verified that the leadership of Podemos and the second vice president of the Government, Yolanda Díaz —the main institutional face of Unidas Podemos— are approaching a point of no return in their impossibility of walking together until the general elections at the end of 2023 Without the need for dramatic or bombastic announcements, the break has taken shape. Each one will go their own way, except in the —at this moment unlikely— hypothesis that, based on pragmatism and electoral calculation, unity is forced. That is not the environment or the current context. The confrontation is open and total.

When Yolanda Díaz announced that her project, Sumar, will not be finished for the municipal and regional elections next May, the war drums with Podemos were heard muted. The initial steps led to confrontation. Sumar’s presentation in Madrid, on the very hot afternoon of July 8, motivated many people to the same extent that it annoyed the national leaders of Podemos, who considered themselves excluded from the event. Díaz asked that there be no official party representation or organizational structures.

From that moment on, the debate began outside and inside Podemos, in areas to the left of the PSOE: is it possible to carry out a political project, which only has a reason to exist if it submits to the polls and obtains representation, without a organizational structure, without a party, that is, without Podemos? Both supporters and detractors of Díaz, theoreticians and politicians of the left, agree on the extreme difficulty of leading a movement of this type if it does not take the form of an electoral platform. And, without the separation being made official yet, all the sources consulted take it for granted that Podemos will not be the electoral brand that Yolanda Díaz will lead as a candidate for the presidency of the Government. The estrangement and animosity have jumped from the political to the personal. Both of them, Podemos on one side and IU on the other, Más País, En Comú Podem, Compromís and other forces will not be on the same shore.

However, for the regional elections in six months, Díaz applauds the agreement reached by various left-wing organizations in Navarra, in which Podemos is, to offer a unique electoral option. There is no specificity yet on her part, but the organizations that support her recognize that we will have to go faster to set up Sumar’s project if she wants to reach the general elections.

Until the crisis broke out, when she was directly questioned by her predecessor in office, founder of Podemos and old friend, Pablo Iglesias, organizational aspects were not in the immediate plans of the vice president. Her models have references to citizen platforms and she often cites Jean-Luc Mélenchon and his rebellious France, or the already presidents Gabriel Boric, in Chile, and Gustavo Petro, in Colombia. Díaz maintains and defends that it is possible for the movements to coexist with the parties but without giving precedence to the latter; or, more clearly, without the preeminence of Podemos. Since the beginning of the vice president’s career as a candidate appointed by Pablo Iglesias, that has been the problem. Such a designation implied that the power was held by the organization, the leadership that is now headed by Ione Belarra. Díaz, does not accept it and will not accept it. Whoever is in charge decides the content of the project and, of course, the composition of the electoral lists.

"Yolanda, we have made you a minister, vice president, respect us".

“Yolanda, we have made you a minister, vice president, respect us”. This is the synthesis of the harsh allegation of Iglesias against Díaz expressed last Monday in the SER. She has been called —indirectly, because Iglesias did not mention her by name— miserable for not clearly supporting the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, in the midst of one of the deepest crises of the ruling coalition due to the undesired consequences of the law of only yes is yes. “We don’t come to politics to cheer ourselves up,” replied Díaz, who act after act reiterates his gratitude to those who supported him, although he specifies that he does not owe anyone anything. His work is his guarantee. “I work my ass off for my country,” he says.

In the socialist camp there are many reasons for anxiety. First of all, due to the evolution of the consequences of the law of only yes is yes and the progress of the suppression of the crime of sedition and perhaps also of embezzlement. Díaz’s discrepancies with Podemos, however, are compatible with his coincidences regarding certain decisions of the socialist wing. The specter of the breakup of the coalition government does not fade, but it never appears in the form of an electoral advance. And La Moncloa does not leave the slightest loophole for the possibility of bringing forward the elections, whatever United We Can do.