Left-wing groups managed to lower the tone and content of the resolution promoted by the European People’s Party (EPP) to tighten control of EU funds. The conservative group led by the German Manfred Weber wanted, according to the initial draft, that the European Commission would even deliver a “preliminary evaluation” of the national recovery plans to the European Parliament, but the Social Democrats did drop that demand, to which the Executive community is not required. This was recalled by the Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, who said that, without an opinion, “no representative of the Commission will be in a position to share the evaluation.”

More information

The resolution of the European Parliament to ask for more information on the process of evaluating the national recovery plans will probably go ahead after the groups of the Socialists and Democrats, the Greens and the Left introduced modifications to the initial resolution, promoted by the PPE and supported by Renew, which includes Ciudadanos, and ECR, where Vox is active.

The parties of the left were not in principle favorable to that resolution, considering that the right-wing groups wanted to monitor the work of the Commission to ensure that it did not enter into any bargaining with the countries on the structural reforms that they have to carry out. The leader of the Social Democrats, Iratxe García, expressed those fears by suggesting that some parties were using the transparency debate to incorporate “macroeconomic conditionality criteria” into plans “through the back door.” “When citizens ask that we speed up the pace for the money to arrive from the fund, no one would understand that we were now involved in a dispute between institutions that delayed the process,” lamented the Spanish MEP.

Weber insisted during his speech that the European Parliament had not been “involved” in an adequate way in the process and complained that “transparency” was not being guaranteed by the Community Executive. Weber argued that not only “administrative and bureaucratic processes” should serve to evaluate the plans, but that “elected persons” should also intervene in this trial.

Both the Vice-President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, and the Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, affirmed that the regulation approved on the recovery fund leaves the evaluation process in the hands of the Community Executive and does not even require it to carry out a prior examination of national plans. Even so, they reiterated their willingness to cooperate “fully” with the European Parliament.