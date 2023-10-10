Using the “left lane” of the road raises controversy over priority, as drivers consider that harassing the users of this lane with high beams or clinging to the back of the vehicle to force them to vacate the lane threatens everyone’s safety, while others called for tightening traffic control measures against those who drive their vehicles slowly in the lane. Left.

Over the past years, the country’s streets have witnessed a number of traffic accidents between vehicles in the left lane, due to some drivers not adhering to traffic laws, the most important of which is not leaving a sufficient safety distance between vehicles, in addition to traffic agencies monitoring harassment and reckless behavior carried out by some drivers in the lane. Left.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that the left lane of the road is used for overtaking, emergency vehicles, as well as civilian cars in a hurry, noting that the modern concept of driving a vehicle is to always drive in the middle and right lanes of the road, and use the left lane when overtaking. .

Drivers interacted with video clips broadcast by Abu Dhabi Police of real accidents that occur on the roads due to violations committed by some drivers, including not leaving a safe distance, harassing vehicles by sticking to them from behind, and others.

Rami Ahmed said: “The priority of driving in the left lane constitutes a constant dispute between drivers on the road, as one of them is traveling in this lane adhering to the speed of the road, while someone coming from behind asks him to vacate the lane despite exceeding the legal speed, but the problem is mainly with drivers with Slow speed in the left lane, as they cause confusion for vehicles coming from behind.”

Reda Ibrahim agrees with him by saying: “There are some drivers who do not give others the opportunity to leave the left lane, and they commit reckless behaviors such as using the vehicle’s high beams and approaching a short distance from the vehicle in front,” considering that this category poses a threat to the safety of road users, and it is important to tighten procedures. Traffic enforcement against her.

Abu Khaled stated, “Drivers see that there is flow in the left lane that does not exist in the other lanes, and every driver believes that he has the right and priority to use it, which always makes it a subject of dispute regarding the speed of reaching the destination.”

He believed that safe driving is in the middle lane of the road, calling for limiting the use of the left lane to overtaking only.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to contribute to making the roads safe and without accidents, by not harassing vehicles advancing on the “overtaking lane” and sticking to them and using high lights and horns, which causes serious confusion among drivers, diverts focus on the roads, and leads to accidents. Painful traffic as a result of road users not appreciating and not leaving a sufficient safety distance.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector alerted drivers to stick to the right lane when driving at slow speeds for everyone’s safety, explaining that the fine for not giving way to vehicles that have a priority and coming from behind or from the left (overtaking lane) is worth 400 dirhams.

She pointed out that the violation of “not leaving a safe distance between vehicles” is one of the most prominent causes of traffic accidents on the roads. She explained that causing the accident due to not leaving a sufficient safety distance is subject to Law No. (5) of 2020 regarding the impoundment of vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.