In many cases, the left lane on German motorways may not be used by cars with a width of more than two metres. This is the width including exterior mirrors. A little middle class quickly falls under that.

The road works on the German Autobahnen are feared. They are often long and regularly cause long traffic jams. Many people hate the narrow left lane. You are usually not allowed on it with a car that is wider than two meters and it turns out that you will soon be stuck.

You can quickly think that your car is narrower than two meters. If you look at the official sizes of cars, then the list of passenger cars that is wider than two meters for current cars is very clear:

BMW X5 (2004mm)

BMW X6 (2004mm)

Lamborghini Aventador (2030mm)

Lamborghini Urus (2016mm)

Rolls Royce Phantom (2018mm)

You also have to include large American SUVs, such as the Lincoln Navigator or the Chevrolet Tahoe.

In the German Baustelle, the car on the left lane may be a maximum of two meters with exterior mirrors. Then the list becomes considerably longer. Because for the exterior mirrors you have to add 10 centimeters on the left and right. As cars have become wider over the years, the left lane is practically closed to most middle class cars. The Adac, the German roadside assistance service, has measured the cars with their wing mirrors and has come to this overview with widths of cars. Even if your exterior mirror has been replaced by a camera, you still have to count on extra width.

Striking widths with side mirrors of cars

Of the two hundred cars measured, most types appear not to be allowed to drive on the left lane, because they are wider than two meters including the wing mirrors. Today, 70 percent of admitted cars are wider. With the following small cars and mid-sized cars you fall just below it and it is therefore allowed.

Audi A1 (from 2018)

Audi A3 (from May 2020)

Citroën C3 Aircross (from June 2021)

DS 3 E-Tense (from February 2020)

Fiat 500 (from July 2015)

Fiat 500e (from November 2020)

Ford Fiesta VIII (from June 2017)

Ford Focus IV (from September 2018)

Honda Jazz V (from October 2018)

Hyundai i10 (from February 2020)

Kia Picanto (from July 2020)

Mercedes-Benz A-Class W177 (from May 2018), but the A-Class Limousine W177 from March 2019 is 5 mm wider and officially too wide by exactly two meters.

Mini (from March 2021)

Nissan Juke (as of December 2019)

Nissan Leaf (from January 2018)

Nissan Micra (from March 2017)

Opel Corsa F (from November 2019)

Opel Crossland (from January 2021)

Opel Mokka B and Opel Mokka-e B (from January 2021)

Peugeot 108 (from July 2014)

Peugeot 208 and Peugeot e-208 (from December 2019)

Peugeot 2008 and Peugeot e-2008 (from February 2020)

Polestar 2 (from June 2020)

Renault Twingo (from May 2019)

Renault Zoe (from October 2019)

Seat Leon (and Sportstourer) (from April 2020)

Skoda Kamiq (from September 2019)

Skoda Scala (from May 2019)

Suzuki Ignis III (from April 2020)

Suzuki Swift V (from June 2018)

Suzuki Swift VI (from April 2017)

Toyota Aygo (from June 2018)

Volkswagen T-Cross (from April 2019)

Volkswagen Up (from June 2016)

Do you have a sports car? Then you can use these two in the left lane:

Alpine A110 (from 2017)

Alpine A110 (from 2017)

Mazda MX-5 (from September 2015)

A reasonable number of cars have not been measured. For example, no measurement results have been indicated for the Volkswagen Polo. If your car is not in the list, it does not always mean that it is too wide. The message will be clear: watch out for roadworks on German motorways. And if you are wider, you have to keep to the right. The fine for driving on the left with a wider car is only 20 euros. But perhaps your nerves should also be firm. And you don’t want to drive damage in these activities to gain half a minute. Just as little as possible discussions with your insurance company.

Traffic information

The second most common cause of accidents on construction sites is collisions between vehicles driving side by side. To minimize this risk of accidents, we recommend avoiding unnecessary overtaking maneuvers. You can of course also avoid roadworks by planning your ride well in advance. And if you turn on your navigation along the way, it often also takes traffic information (and traffic jams) into account, even if they arise after you leave.