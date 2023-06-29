Deputy was criticized for questioning African cognition; he is the target of impeachment request from deputy Duda Salabert

the federal deputy Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO) responded to the criticism he received this Wednesday (28.jun.2023) because of his speech to the podcast “3 brothers”. Last Friday (June 23), the congressman participated in the program presented by Rodrigo Barbosa Aranteif Roberto Andrade Filhoon YouTube, and questioned the cognitive ability of the population on the African continent.

“The complete lack of ability on the left to interpret [da] my speech about low IQ being fundamental to creating a dictatorship is ample proof that I am right”wrote the congressman in your twitter profile.

In the episode, presenter Rodrigo Arantes stated that there is no way for democracy to “right” in Brazil because it doesn’t work “to expect something” of the population. He compared humans and apes, and finally said that the IQ in Africa is 72.

The deputy replied: “Then, you will see in Africa almost all countries are dictators, almost everything there is dictatorship. Democracy does not prosper in Africa because for you to have a democracy you have to have the minimum cognitive capacity to understand between good and bad, right and wrong”.

By criticizing the president’s voters Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Gustavo Gayer said while clapping his hands: “Brazil is like this. Lula arrived in the Presidency and the dumb people: picanha and beer”. In the description of the episode on YouTube, the program reiterates that the deputy is “aligned with former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL)“.

Reviews

On the afternoon of this Wednesday (June 28), the national president of the PT (Workers’ Party), Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), stated that Gayer’s speech is “disgusting”. She congratulated the federal deputy Duda Salabert (PDT-MG) for requesting the Ethics Council of the Chamber of Deputies to impeach the congressman. “It has to be impeachment! Congress can no longer house this absurd, prejudiced and backward people “reiterated Gleisi.

In your twitter accountSalabert stated that he would file a request with the Ethics Council of the Casa Baixa for the deputy to be impeached. “The chamber cannot be a space for racists! He should be arrested on top of losing his mandate”he said.