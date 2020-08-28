D.he left-wing chairwoman Katja Kipping will not run again for the office of party leader at the party conference at the end of October. She announced this on Friday in front of the Saxon party executive.

Kipping justified her decision with “respect for internal party democracy, for our statutes”, as can be seen from a declaration that WELT has received. The statutes of the party state that no office should be held by the same member for more than eight years. Both Kipping and her co-chairman Bernd Riexinger have already passed this time and have been in office since June 2012. For months it had been speculated whether the two would disregard this target formulation.

For them, according to Kipping, after the federal party conference it is time to “start something new”. She went on to say: “I would like to continue to take responsibility for new left majorities.” Kipping understands the so-called new left majorities not only to mean striving for a red-red-green coalition in the federal government, but also an alliance with associations and organizations outside of the Put parliamentary pressure, for example unions or protest movements like the climate activists from Fridays for Future. The “new left majorities” are a project that they have been pushing for months.

In the 2021 federal election year in particular, the question of whether the left is ready to form a government with the Greens and the SPD will gain in importance. Kipping said on Friday that there would be “a historic window of opportunity” in the next federal election. The federal government must be dared. “In order to prepare for this, it is important to work out commonalities with potential allies without ignoring what divides them,” she said.

That doesn’t sound like stopping. This not only raises the question of who will succeed Kipping – but also whether the 42-year-old is not eligible for a position that still has to be filled: the top candidate for the federal elections. In the WELT interview a few days ago, when asked when this would be clarified and whether she would stand: “The party will probably decide this question in March 2021.”

In her statement on Friday, Kipping also said that it would be easy for her to decide against running for party leadership, “because we have clever comrades in our party who can chair”. It would be good if the project of a “modern socialist party” were spread over more shoulders.

This also opens the race for her successor. Who that will be is still relatively open. On the one hand, because on Friday evening it was still unclear whether Riexinger would also give up the office of co-chair. And on the other hand, because the party, unlike others, has not yet fallen into any public personal debates.

Nevertheless, various names are circulating for the party leadership. One is Janine Wissler, leader of the parliamentary group in the Hessian state parliament and deputy chairwoman of the federal government. As for a potential government alliance, Red-Red-Green should be difficult with her. “I’m rather skeptical at the federal level,” she said in June. Wissler belongs to the internal party network Marx 21 that rejects government participation. “Before you completely dump your election manifesto, you’d better stay in the opposition,” she said.

In addition, the regional association in Hesse published a Strategy paper, which demands not to hope for a left majority in the Bundestag, but to make other alliances for a “social offensive”.

A second name that keeps coming up is that of Ali Al-Dailami. He also comes from Hesse and is also deputy party chairman in the federal government. And like Wissler, he too is critical of a government project. He mentioned the strategy of wanting to become part of a government “Mirror” “The termination of the founding consensus of the left, according to which we make serious offers to potential coalition partners and at the same time emphasize our red stop lines”. Such lines – and obstacles to a coalition – include the end of all combat operations by the Bundeswehr and a de facto departure from NATO.

Jan Korte, parliamentary director of the Left in the Bundestag, is one of the names that would rather stand for possible government participation. He belongs to the reformer camp and also campaigns aggressively for government participation. That’s what it says in a paperHe also signed that the party leadership was “expressly” welcomed to the prospect of cooperation with the Greens and the SPD, among others. He, too, is given opportunities to chair.