The escalation of war, at this time, it is visible from the conflicts on the battlefieldfrom the fight economic between the Western bloc and the BRICS+, from the fight technological, from the preparations of new American bases on the borders of Finland and from land and sea military deployments aimed at surround the heartland represented by Russia, but also to guard the Mediterranean, to protect Israel.

The Atlanticists are preparing to attack, or so it appears to the major European analysts. If we look at the geopolitical scenario, there are still many unknowns to be resolved, before throwing ourselves into a world war. In history, there has never been such an anxious wait for the outcome of the US presidential elections in November. Donald Trump had a cordial telephone conversation with the Ukrainian president Zelenskybut also firm on the point that with his probable election he will be able to reach a ceasefire in the very short term.

The attack that followed galvanized the tycoon, who has never played the victim, but the manstrong and courageous, who, as soon as he is hit, cries out to his people “fight, fight fight!” (fight, fight, fight!) is the image of the most difficult electoral campaign of the Superpower, which will not lack further twists and, according to intelligence experts, further attacks.

Joe Biden, in his role as commander of the armed forces, gives certain guarantees of always being perfectly lucid, that is, fit for the onerous task. He could request an impartial medical judgment, even under the stress of a possible open conflict. The system exists, although very complex for the patient, but then two hours determines an objective evaluation based on scores and scales on cognitive tests. The Donald, after the shooting, has strengthened himself politically, so much so that he can ask, without hesitation, if

The prestigious agency Reuters of 17/7/24 published the news for which the Germany plans to approve the 2025 budget on Wednesdayafter months of discussions, hoping a strong economic rebound will help it close a 17 billion euro ($18.55 billion) gap between planned spending and revenue.

The largest economy in the Eurozone had narrowly edged into recession at the start of the year, but growth has been slower than expected and the German government, like the United Kingdom and the Franceis struggling to plug a budget hole.

The budget for 2025 includes medium-term financial planning until 2028, when the special fund for the armed forces to meet the minimum spending targets of the BORN.



A few days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a “Times Gone” – which in German means a historical turning point – with a 100 billion euro special fund to modernise the military and reach the NATO benchmark of defence spending equivalent to 2% of gross domestic product.



In 2028, there is a hole of 39 billion euros in the regular budgetwith 28 billion euros needed to meet NATO’s target without the special fund, sources in the Finance Ministry said. According to the sources, there is a financing gap of 13 billion euros in 2026 and 2027.



Next year’s budget will be less generous towards Ukraine, with the government cutting military aid to the country to 4 billion euros from around 8 billion euros in 2024.according to a draft budget seen by Reuters.

The government also plans to approve a bill on Wednesday Supplementary budget for the current year with 11 billion euros of additional loansi, for a total of 50.3 billion euros of net loanssources said.

Acutely, the journalist Maurizio Blondet wrote on his blog: “Even in Italy, wealth is in the hands of an increasingly smaller group of people.”

“There dictatorship of billionaireswhich defines itself “Western democracy”. Which in this case made billions, thousands of billions. literally “defrauding workers of their fair wages”. What was in fact the of-localization of industries and technology companies with which billionaires have hit and dismantled the United States? Instead of paying an American engineer the right 3 thousand dollars per month, they moved the industries in India And China, where engineers get paid 300 euros.



Without foreseeing, in their stupid short-term greed (“short-term” is whathand rewards the financial speculation on Wall Street, that the Chinese would appropriate the technologies for their national benefit.

It was American plutocrats who made China the advanced industrial power it was not“.

“A declining population and an aging society tend to reduce the level of economic activity.” Even in the last year, while the average wealth per adult is increasing (on average) worldwide, in Italy it has fallen by 4% – adds Bllondet.

“In Italy today there are 1.33 million of people with net worth above one million dollars, and this number is estimated to increase to 1.46 million in 2028. Meanwhile, what goes down is the median wealth. This is the wealth that is calculated to get an idea of ​​the wealth available to the typical person, without the average being altered by those who are extremely rich or extremely poor. Median wealth, therefore, has fallen by 3% from 2008 to today. Over the past fifteen years, the report says, “it is the poorest sections of the population that have paid the price for this decline.”

The famous economist Noah Chomsky he said: “youAs you move up, people’s influence on the policies actually adopted increases. Up to the 1% who are positioned highest on the social ladder, represented by those who, from politics, obtain everything they desire.

This it’s not called democracy but plutocracy and this is the direction in which our societies are being pushed. The name of this trend is called neoliberalism: that is, it designates the entire set of economic, social and other policies designed to achieve these results. There is a study on this subject carried out by the humanitarian agency Oxfam: 85 people in the world hold the same wealth held by 3.5 billion of other people.

When the left he’s just a crutch Great Capitaladapts to this system, has concluded the reason for its existence. For this reason it wallows in globalism and wok follies. It has lost the propulsive thrust for which it was born. And the proletariat votes increasingly to the right, despite the tricks of electoral laws and voting methods bringing to the European summits those defeated by two peoples: the abstentionist and the far right.