Jean Castex himself has pointed out: the government has never helped businesses so much. “I tell you with pride, it is in France that emergency aid to companies has been the most massive”, he congratulated himself in front of the Medef on August 26. Aid granted without any other consideration than vague appeals for the responsibility and good conscience of the bosses … Unfortunately, this money distributed in the name of good faith has never revived the economy and employment, whether it is acts of the Cice or reductions and exemptions of social charges.

On the left, politicians all agree. Sandra Regol, deputy national secretary of EELV, cites the example of the aviation industry, which “Laid off thousands of people after having received 15 billion aid”. Communist deputy André Chassaigne explains that his group in the Assembly is considering proposals that would make control measures more solid than in the past. “We had regional control commissions but it was never very effective”, he regrets. Even today, in the midst of a health crisis, “The government refused to make public aid conditional on the prohibition of layoffs”, Sandra Regol also recalls. “It is always the same ideological vision that is at work”, denounces for his part the coordinator of rebellious France, Adrien Quatennens, for whom “We must legislate”: “Emmanuel Macron affirms that it is enough to pay this aid for the economy to restart. In reality, it is doomed to fail. A number of companies that have received it are laying off people with a vengeance. “

The parties of the left are therefore working on proposals that would break with this logic, and strengthen the possibilities of control. Socialist deputy Boris Vallaud thus recalls an amendment tabled by his group on June 24, as part of the amending finance bill: he proposed to condition state aid to businesses in the context of the health crisis. “To social, environmental and fiscal obligations”.

“Companies that do not play the game must reimburse”

Communist parliamentarians do not say anything else, and for that they propose to rely in particular on the representatives of the personnel in the companies: “We can strengthen and use the powers of employees over the management choices of companies, give them a new importance in terms of control”, explains André Chassaigne. “Staff representatives, continues the deputy, should, for example, be able to refer the matter to the tax authorities when they notice the non-respect of their company’s commitments. “ “When an individual receives aid for the energy renovation of a home, he is required to use it for this purpose. If this is not the case, he must reimburse them ”, notes Sandra Regol, who proposes to apply the same rules for companies. “We need an a posteriori effect”, insists, in the same sense, Adrien Quatennens: “Companies that don’t play the game have to reimburse. “

On September 17, the national day of trade union action, the left-wing parties will be in the demonstrations alongside the employees. The rebels will present their proposals to François Bayrou, the new high commissioner for planning … On October 10, the national secretary of the PCF, Fabien Roussel, called for a day of mobilization. So many dates when the issue of conditioning public aid will gain momentum …