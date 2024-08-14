If the CIA, the KGB, and the secret Chinese secret services had prepared it with all their presumed intelligence, it would not have turned out so well: the campaign of destruction of the global left that the supposed Latin American left faced a few decades ago is an implacable success. Couples like Fidel and Raúl Castro, Rosario and Daniel Ortega, Maduro and Hugo Chávez, Néstor and Cristina, AMLO and El Chapo, have managed to make the notion of “left” automatically assimilate to regimes where personalism, repression, misery, violence – in varying proportions – dominate the space. Countries where – despite the blah blah blah – there are still tremendous differences, where the rich or the bosses have access to health, education, housing, luxuries that others do not have, where inequality continues to be the most extreme on the planet; countries that do not attract anyone but rather expel millions of their citizens.

“Being on the left means defending oneself from those who use the name,” wrote the exiled Cuban writer Carlos Manuel Álvarez here a few days ago. The leaders of those regimes use it, for their supposed benefit; the spokesmen of any right wing use it, above all, for their absolute benefit. As I said: fraud in Venezuela, prison in Nicaragua, misery in Cuba and now a former president who is a coup-maker in Argentina: the charlatans and other leaders of the continent shout out “you see, the left is like that, it does things that have nothing to do with what it says” – instead of drawing the most obvious conclusion: if someone does something that has nothing to do with what they say they are, then they are not what they say they are. I mean: if I say that now I’m writing in Spanish because I’m a SpaniardWhat would you say?

All this is being revived these days in the face of the Venezuelan debacle. A government that calls itself left-wing represses and kills citizens who only ask to see how they voted. It is difficult to be less democratic, less left-wing. If we recognize – because the data is very clear – that the levels of poverty and even misery are similar throughout the region, it will be difficult to maintain that some of its governments are left-wing and others right-wing; those on the left should distribute goods more, offer better lives; if they do not do so, there is no way to sustain this definition. The most visible difference between the parties that call themselves left-wing and those that do not reside in the weight that both parties give to the State. Then we would have to talk about statist parties and market-based parties that, despite their speeches, redistribute equally little. In other words: none of them is left-wing.

If what is called and claims to be called the left is not the left, then what is the left? That is the big question that remains to be answered after a quarter of a century of destruction of the notion of the left. In socioeconomic terms, the answer can be very clear: we are leftists who want a society where we all have what we need and no one has excessively more; where goods, possibilities and power are sufficiently distributed, so that we all live the lives we deserve.

Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against the re-election of Nicolas Maduro, on July 29 in Caracas, Venezuela. Matias Delacroix (AP)

The answer is almost obvious and at the same time, it is the unavoidable basis. We have a central problem: we do not know what political form would be necessary to build such a society. Until now, those who say they have tried have failed miserably. So it would be a matter of finding that political form. It must be accompanied by the integration of all sectors and people who were marginalized because of their gender, race, sexual preference or way of peeling tangerines, but it must fundamentally deal with dissolving the tremendous differences in wealth and power.

It would be nice to believe that the best way to achieve this is called democracy. Democracy, right now, has its problems. There are three very decisive ones: the first is that, whether we like it or not, it is the system in which hundreds of millions of people live poorly and, therefore, they do not have much hope in it or much interest in defending it. The second is that it is part of a complex system of falsification of reality that begins in the media and social networks and reaches the ballot box, often intervening in the votes of many. And finally, there is its main paradox: we call democracy the system by which the majorities elect their leaders and it turns out that in most of our countries these majorities do not elect them because they do not vote.

It is worth trying to measure the “democratic volume” of our societies. If we consider countries with more than five million inhabitants, in America there are only two where three out of four people vote: Argentina and Brazil. In Mexico and Paraguay it is just under two thirds, and in Chile, Colombia and the United States, proud democracies, half or even less do.

And these are the most clearly democratic countries. Then there are some where the mechanism has become confused, such as Peru and Ecuador with their provisional governments, Bolivia with its coups and counter-coups, El Salvador with its model of model prisons, and the old family dictatorships of the false left.

All this to say that it is worth thinking about whether we want to give democracy one last chance or not. If this were the case, we would have to look for very concrete ways to make it truly the government of the majority – and not of those who sometimes go and vote and of those who manage the latest in “electoral marketing”. Perhaps, then, being left-wing means, to begin with, recomposing democracy: returning to the debate the importance of the vote, from the great conquest of the right to vote to the decisive duty of doing so. And empowering that vote by ensuring that it is not a blank check but a support that can be withdrawn, a participation that can be repeated at important crossroads, a well-informed decision. There are ways, there are ways, we should discuss them. So we could say that those societies where a large majority decides which direction to take are left-wing and those where a few decide are right-wing: left-wing societies are those that vote, right-wing those that pass.

And in these “leftist” societies there will be many people who believe that there have to be rich and poor, that the rich are good and give us work and we must be grateful to them, that those who know should command and the rest should keep quiet, that governments are there to be obeyed and not discussed, that foreigners are to be feared, that God’s laws must be followed blindly, all of that. So, probably, being leftist consists of offering the effort and time necessary to try to show them that maybe it is not like that. And that they are – that they, that we, that we all are – much more important than what they told us.

And then yes, surely, being left-wing would once again be a source of pride for so many.

