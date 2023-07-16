With the VVD, D66 and the CDA it is already certain: they will get a new party leader. We are now waiting for PvdA and GroenLinks. Which leader will they go into the elections with?

This Monday, the result of the referendum in which both parties presented their members with the historic decision to enter the early parliamentary elections of 22 November with one joint electoral list. A next step in the merger of the two progressive parties that was rapidly initiated two years ago.

In all likelihood, the members will agree. Earlier congressional motions showed that GroenLinksers and PvdA members support the cooperation process en masse. In both parties there is also criticism of the project directed by the political top, but the dissident groups are marginal in size.

The internal referendum added another disadvantage for the opponents. Earlier this year, prominent (former) politicians such as Job Cohen and Bram van Ojik supported a campaign to become a member of both parties. This in order to settle the old rivalry on the left and to underline the cooperation that they consider necessary. Consequently, those proponents of the combination who followed suit – an estimated 2,500 – automatically have an additional vote on the joint list proposal.

Last Friday, GroenLinks leader Jesse Klaver announced that he has also opted for dual membership. “To reinforce my determination to make this project a success and to show that my own party political interest should never take precedence over the public interest, I joined the PvdA today,” Klaver wrote in an opinion piece in de Volkskrant. His PvdA colleague Attje Kuiken has not yet made such a statement.

If the proposal for a single electoral list is embraced by the members on Monday, the most difficult hurdle in the merger process will immediately follow: who should lead that list?

All names have drawbacks

There is no shortage of potential candidates: European Commissioner Frans Timmermans, Amsterdam alderman Marjolein Moorman, Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb – all PvdA members. And the current party leaders are also mentioned: Jesse Klaver and Attje Kuiken. But all frequently heard names have disadvantages. The biggest objection of every candidate seems to be: one is too much PvdA, the other too much GroenLinks.

It is very important to both party boards to make the choice for the list leader without these kinds of sentiments. And they certainly don’t want tensions to arise between different candidates. For that reason it is unlikely that an internal party leader election will be organized. Both parties have bad, sometimes even traumatic memories of that.

In 2016, two PvdA prominents fought a fierce battle for leadership: Lodewijk Asscher and Diederik Samsom; the Deputy Prime Minister from Rutte II against the incumbent party leader. „Nasty”, Samsom called the mutual debate. Four years earlier, GroenLinks member of parliament Tofik Dibi unexpectedly became the opponent of the incumbent party chairman Jolande Sap. “Bad”, said former campaign manager Jesse Klaver at the time. In both cases, a major electoral defeat followed.

It is not just about a new party leader, it sounds, but “someone who should be able to become prime minister”

So better this time, but no internal party leader election, it sounds in both parties. Moreover, a duel between a GroenLinkser and a PvdA member would only expose the mutual differences and sow division between the two political blood groups. While unity and harmony are important in a fragile fusion process.

However, GroenLinks and PvdA do know the tradition of internal member democracy, it is even regulated in both parties’ articles of association. In the current cooperation process, the party executives have promised not to impose this from above, but to always present each step to the members. It is the case again: at their last party congress, the parties have amended the internal regulations in such a way that in the event of ‘a combination of designations’ – or: a joint electoral list – the party board may determine ‘the procedure for electing a list leader’.

That hasn’t happened yet. And there is no profile sketch yet. Nevertheless, in the bosom of both parties it is clear to hear which criteria the prospective party leader must meet. It is not just about a new party leader, it sounds, but “someone who should be able to become prime minister”. Due to the departure of Mark Rutte, the race for the Torentje is open again. The left-wing combination hopes for enough progressive voters to be able to participate. That also means: being able to compete with experienced debaters from other parties in the coming campaign. The advantage for every new left-wing leader is that the large middle parties now also come up with new list leaders.

Administrative experience and knowledge of The Hague politics are indispensable in any case. In that respect, Timmermans (62) has an advantage over Moorman (49). The European Commissioner was previously a minister and state secretary and was a member of the House of Representatives for many years. Moorman has been an alderman for five years and was a member of the city council for eight years before that.

Preference for a woman

At GroenLinks, many members clearly prefer a new face and a woman. Jesse Klaver does not seem to have the best credentials with this. Klaver (37) is relatively young, but has been party leader for over eight years now. In the 2017 election campaign, he first expressed his ambition to become prime minister. He certainly hasn’t lost it yet. Although he has internally stated that he considers his future position to be of secondary importance to the left-wing cooperation process.

PvdA leader Attje Kuiken (45) is a woman. Her disadvantage is that she has never been party leader – she succeeded party chairman Lilian Ploumen a year ago. In debates in the House of Representatives and during election campaigns, she is less experienced than her GroenLinks colleague Klaver.

The party boards of GroenLinks and PvdA are expected to present their ‘election plan’ on Monday. The name of the ideal new party leader has been kept scrupulously secret until now. An option with which the new combination would like to radiate unity is to put forward not only a candidate party leader, but also the first few candidates behind it, who immediately support the new number 1. At the top of GroenLinks, people think of a PvdA campaign poster from 2015, on which then party leader Diederik Samsom was flanked by two prominent cabinet ministers: Lodewijk Asscher and Jeroen Dijsselbloem. “Only not with three white men,” said a party adviser.