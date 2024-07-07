Congressman calls on conservatives and evangelicals to reclaim “power of the nation” in lecture on “religious freedom” at Cpac

The deputy and pastor Marco Feliciano (PL-SP) said this Sunday (7.Jul.2024) that the left is a “demon” and that socialism is a “cancer”. During a lecture on “religious freedom” at CPAC (Annual Conservative Political Action Conference), called on conservatives and evangelicals to resume “the power of this nation”.

“The left is a demon, socialism is a cancer. Everything they touch rots. They touched the evangelicals and put a pastor in Brasília who Nikolas nicknamed the Shopee pastor, they found a pastor who supports abortion. Everything they touch rots.”he said.

The congressman declared that women are no longer “women in fact” because they go to the confrontation and use “me, me, me” in the debates. He also said that religious freedom is “threatened”.

“They touched the women and the women who were actually women are now worse than anything you can imagine because they go to a confrontation with us and every time we argue they use whining, whining, whining.”he stated.

In the final part of his speech, the pastor called on those present to make a “revolution”saying there is no alternative for the right other than Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in 2026. The former president is ineligible, but the deputy said he believes in “miracles”asking supporters not to leave Bolsonaro even with “lies” of the system.

“Enough of this story, everything they touch rots, but everything conservatives touch flourishes. Everything we touch moves forward. We need to take back, in the name of Jesus Christ, the power of this nation.”he said.

CPAC BRAZIL

The event is being held this weekend in Balneário Camboriú, on the coast of Santa Catarina. The organization is by ACU (American Conservative Union) and the YAF (Young Americans for Freedom), in partnership with the Conservative Legal Institute.