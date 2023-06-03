The left has won Alcorcón. For six days, the Government of the Madrid municipality of 170,000 inhabitants has hung by a thread, exactly, 42 ballots. The PP, with its candidate Antonio González Terol, celebrated the victory in advance on Sunday, when 99% of the counted vote lacked a councilor to overcome, together with Vox, the three parties on the left. The victory was not such and the Mayor’s Office fell, again, to the left, even if it was for few ballots. Faced with maximum tension, the conservatives demanded a new scrutiny and the revision of 1,006 invalid votes where they believed that they could rescue the handful that they lacked. It hasn’t been like that. This Saturday, the distance in the count was increased. And PSOE, Ganar Alcorcón and Más Madrid are in a position to form a government and rescue for the progressives one of the few municipalities where the right has not devastated.

The count in Alcorcón was one of the tightest on election night, since, with more than 99% of the vote counted, the PP achieved 12 councilors and the left-wing bloc —PSOE, Ganar Alcorcón and Más Madrid— remained at doors to revalidate the municipal government by just one seat. At the last moment, the PP lost seat number 12, which went to the PSOE by just 42 ballots, finally leaving the popular candidate without options to govern, not even with the support of the two councilors that Vox obtained in the town.

The PSOE candidate, Candelaria Testa, has indicated in a statement that “the review of the results has not only ratified the victory of the left bloc, but has increased the difference with respect to the PP by more than 50 votes.” And she finished off: “In Alcorcón the left bloc has won two elections: the one on May 28 and the PP’s attempt to turn around some numbers that were clear.” The coordinator of Podemos in Madrid and local candidate, Jesús Santos Gimeno, has declared that they feel “happy”. “Now it’s time to form a shared government to finish the projects of these years,” he pointed out in a call with this newspaper.

Two days after the elections, everything exploded. González Terol requested the review of “about 1,000 votes.” And on Friday, the Madrid Electoral Board had certified that with the official count and making a comparison with the minutes, the PP had 15 more votes, Vox 5 and the PSOE won 4. The tension increased. “This change does not vary at all with respect to the number of councilors, but it brings the Alcorcón mayor’s office closer to the popular ones and puts more pressure on the Electoral Board to allow the review of all null votes given the narrow difference”, they pointed out from terol’s team

The popular candidate for Mayor of Alcorcón, Antonio González Terol. A. Pérez Meca (Europa Press)

When reviewed this Saturday, the differences began to vary. Sources close to the recount assured EL PAÍS that the distance between the left-wing parties and the right had increased, and with a third remaining until they finished reviewing the total of invalid votes, the PP accepted defeat. Despite being the party with the most votes, it has not obtained enough councilors to form a government.

