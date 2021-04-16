The first lights of this Thursday were still wavering when Isabel Díaz Ayuso and José Luis Martínez Almeida were already in full swing. Equipped with the mandatory orange vests, the president of the Community and the mayor of the capital mingled with the morning noise of Mercamadrid. There, among the early morning Spain, the journalists asked Ayuso if he expected an imminent resolution from the Constitutional Court on the candidacy of Toni Cantó. Without getting too wet, the president defended that the until now leader of Citizens in Valencia is “practically from Madrid.” “Practically” does not seem like a term with too much legal weight, and hours later the Constitutional Court ratified the exclusion of the actor from the PP lists in the regional elections on May 4. End of vaudeville.

The Madrid campaign, which does not officially begin until Sunday, has passed fueled by noise, tremendous slogans and some serials such as Cantó’s or the stormy Vox rally in Vallecas, whose flame remains alive, a week later, in every public intervention by the leaders of the Santiago Abascal party. Of proposals, government plans and those things, few news managed to break through the din of tweets and thick headlines. The left is now trying to change the pace and focus on offering proposals. A counterattack to the rampant liberalism of Ayuso based on social promises.

Ángel Gabilondo, undaunted by those who question his candidacy, had no qualms about confessing this Thursday that he himself has ever wondered: “How has it occurred to you to think of me?” The socialist aspirant told it at the Ateneo de Madrid after remembering that the same question had been asked by Manuel Azaña when he was offered to preside over that cultural entity. Gabilondo’s purpose, he explained, is the same that led the Republican leader to accept that commission: to solve “the basics.” And the basic program that the socialist candidate presented at the Athenaeum begins. One of his main promises is to approve a budget for the Community in his first 100 days of government. It would not sound very extraordinary if it were not for the fact that the Ayuso Executive has spent two years without carrying out public accounts.

Gabilondo said that his is a program for the “forgotten”, to whom he promises social assistance: an autonomous supplement of 150 euros for recipients of the minimum vital income and another 200 for those of the regional insertion income who have minors in charge . The Socialists propose more spending on education and health, with a new vaccination plan and a commitment to keep health centers permanently open.

The thunderous tone of the campaign had been contributed by the initial appearance of Pablo Iglesias, flamethrower in hand, to stand up to “fascism” and predict that Ayuso will end up with his bones in jail. Now the United We Can candidate has softened the tone and has also spent days presenting programmatic proposals. This Thursday he entered one of his favorite fields, that of housing, the scene of his last unresolved battles with the Socialists before leaving the central government. Iglesias proposes to do in the Community of Madrid what Pedro Sánchez has not achieved: regulate rental prices by establishing maximums based on the calculation of the average income of each neighborhood. And also temporarily expropriate empty homes of owners who have more than ten to place them in the public rental offer.

The commitments to reinforce health and education are also central in the other party on the left, Más Madrid, which is eager to carry out a very proactive campaign. That offer is what most unites the opposition to Ayuso. And taxes, what separates it the most. The Socialists, hell-bent on hunting down a hypothetical center voter, have promised not to touch them. “They suppose that it is not urgent that the community has a fair fiscal distribution,” the More Madrid candidate, Mónica García, criticized them on Thursday. Gabilondo’s promise has been somewhat decaffeinated after the Government has ratified its intention to “harmonize” property and inheritance taxes throughout Spain, from which, in practice, Madrilenians are exempt. Iglesias has already been ahead of him and has just proposed that deductions be eliminated in both for taxpayers who exceed one million euros of capital.

What most divides the left is what most unites its right: PP, Vox and Ciudadanos continue to speak in unison about lowering taxes. For Ayuso, it is not just a programmatic commitment. It is part of what she calls the “Madrid way of life”. The president came to threaten last Tuesday with a fiscal “rebellion” if the Sánchez government imposes tax increases in Madrid. And he reiterated his intention to undertake the “biggest tax cut in history”, the same one that he has promised for two years without finally approving it.

In the debate on taxes, the left of the left has found the most unexpected arguments of authority: the IMF and Joe Biden, in favor of increasing the tax burden on the wealthiest. Even the FAES, one of the sources of ideological inspiration for the Madrid president, has just recognized that the massive tax cuts they lived their “swan song” with Donald Trump. That, in Washington. Because in Madrid, Ayuso resists.

With information from Jose Marcos Y Juan José Mateo.

Subscribe here to our new newsletter about Madrid