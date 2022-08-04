





After signing the letter of support for democracy, last week, the CEO of Natura & Co., Fábio Barbosa, told the Estadão that, among the candidates leading the presidential race, he prefers a third way: that of senator Simone Tebet (PMDB). Although the candidate still has few chances, according to polls, he believes there is a small chance of “turning the game”.

The executive says that it is necessary to separate the extreme right, which is conservative in terms of customs and given to polarization, and the other right, which defends the development of the market economy in the country. “I am very uncomfortable with the criticism that people on the right, in the sense of economic orientation, have no (social) sensitivity, which is not true.”

In addition to the polarization between Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the executive argues that a fundamental challenge in the upcoming elections is the renewal of the National Congress, which he considers of low quality. “It has a very good youth, with new names proposing to work in politics. We need to qualify Congress, because today it has a lot more power than it had years ago,” he said.

Read the main excerpts from the interview below.

How important is the letter for democracy?

In recent years, we have seen many questions regarding the electoral system. This is quite worrying because a space opens up for the result to be contested. Questioning the electoral system opens a dangerous gap for the creation of chaos and riots. That’s why it was important to make a counterpoint (through the letter for democracy). There are those who think the system is dubious and speak up. But there was not such a large manifesto on the part of those who believe the system is reliable. For a long time, the business community was very quiet about the elections.

Mr. do you think this is behind?

When the tone of criticism of the electoral system began to rise, especially as the elections approached, the fact that there was no relaxation in these criticisms sparked the alert that we had a problem. There were initiatives on the part of the business community and economists to produce a document in favor of the electoral system and democracy. But it came to the conclusion that we would sign that of the August 11 (movement) which was already well structured, with people of all political tendencies. It was important to de-characterize it as a movement of entrepreneurs and show that it was a movement of society.

like mr. Have you evaluated President Jair Bolsonaro’s reaction to this business movement?

The important thing for us, who signed the manifesto, is that it did not go unnoticed. I think it is relevant, and with that, it is natural to have (negative) reactions from those who defend another point of view. Some businessmen were afraid to sign the manifesto and look like they were supporting a particular candidate, in this case former President Lula.

Do you think you managed to dispel this idea?

Candidates Lula, Ciro Gomes and Simone Tebet are strongly in favor of respect for electronic voting machines and the electoral process. I didn’t expect (this impression) to completely dissipate, but we managed to minimize this idea.

like mr. Have you evaluated the setbacks in relation to the environmental agenda?

Brazil is missing a huge opportunity to be an environmental power, despite having one of the cleanest energy sources in the world. We have the potential to generate carbon credits that are demanded in the international market. Brazil is losing twice. First, by the denial of environmental problems. Second, because the country’s image is greatly damaged, it hinders exports and investments.

Is the polarization in the elections taking away space from the discussion about the country’s economic growth?

I’m not seeing (effective) proposals from either side that are ahead in the polls. I am part of a group of people who support Simone Tebet’s candidacy, not as a third way idea, but as a name that has a vision for economic development. There are other candidates who are seeking to place proposals. I must say that Ciro Gomes also makes his proposals, whether I agree or not, but he has them.

Is it still possible to believe that the third way takes off?

Our expectation is that Simone Tebet’s candidacy will gain attraction until August 15, when the campaign actually begins, so that she can present her proposals.

Mr. Have you ever had a conversation with Ciro Gomes?

Of the group of businessmen I belong to, we had no luck with Ciro Gomes, because he works in another line. Our line is for liberal economic orientation. I criticize people on the left a lot, saying that they don’t have a monopoly on wanting the good of society. Me, Simone Tebet and other people want it too. We just understand that the way to get there is a way where you have the investment in education and science. With stable rules of the game, with the search for a favorable environment for creating jobs and for society to be the protagonist of this growth. I am very uncomfortable with the criticism that people on the right, in the sense of economic orientation, are not sensitive, which is not true.

Is Brazil adrift? Don’t we have a country plan?

We do not have a country plan regarding investments in education and science, which are gateways to solving other problems, such as health. I also think that the country does not have a plan for the environmental issue, in which it could be a world power. In addition, companies are looking for stability. What drives companies to invest is the confidence that tomorrow will be better. This political instability, in relation to what we will have in the coming years, is one of the major problems. Without legal certainty, there is no investment. We need any candidate who can guarantee that the rules will be upheld.

Is the election a chance to have that stability?

Yup. But one thing I haven’t seen is a movement around new candidacies for the House and Senate. It has a very good youth, with new names proposing to work in politics. We need to qualify Congress, because today it has much more power than it did years ago. One concern is with the little renewal that we may have in Congress in these elections, as a result of the rules that established the electoral fund for the parties. The other is the lack of representation of society in the Legislative Power. We need to bring younger heads and more connected with the moment we are living.

Some more conservative discussions seemed to be outdated. like mr. see their return to the agenda?

In the country, the president sets the tone. For example, the tone given by the executive in relation to the environmental issue brought up discussions that had already been resolved. And that even goes for electronic voting. Depending on who is elected, some of these themes will be left out and others will appear.

How is your arrival at Natura going?

Accepting this invitation to take this position now has to do with my conviction that the business model is a winner. Natura is a benchmark for good practices. We are a national icon in sustainability. We are currently in a period of silence, so I will repeat what I said at the time of the announcement: my idea is to preserve this model with a broad vision in relation to the issue of sustainability. Give autonomy, with responsibility, to the various business units.







