Home page politics

From: Tadhg Nagel

Split

The “Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance” leads to the dissolution of the left-wing faction. What happens to the remaining MPs?

Berlin – On Monday (October 23rd) what had been apparent for some time was confirmed: Sahra Wagenknecht leaves the Left and founds his own party called “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht” (BSW). According to her own statement, with the new founding she would like to offer a party to those people who do not feel represented by current parties. In addition to non-voters, these could primarily be people who have previously voted for the AfD.

A survey by the opinion research institute INSA on behalf of Picture confirms that the new party has great potential. If the party were to stand for election now, it would get 12 percent, making it the fifth strongest force in the Bundestag, just behind the Greens. Things are completely different with Wagenknecht’s old party, the Left. This has been struggling with falling poll numbers for a long time and is currently at just four percent.

Ten MPs from the Left faction are expected to switch to the “Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance”. © IMAGO/

In the last federal election, the Left got 4.9 percent. The party only made it into parliament by winning three direct mandates and the so-called basic mandate clause. However, it currently only has 38 members in the Bundestag. In order to obtain the status of a parliamentary group, at least 37 MPs are required. If, as announced, Sahra Wagenknecht leaves the parliamentary group along with nine other MPs, it will mean an early end to the left-wing faction in the Bundestag.

What is the basic mandas clause? When distributing seats to the party’s state lists, parties that have not overcome the 5% threshold (limiting clause) but have won a seat in at least three constituencies are also taken into account. In the 1953 federal election there was even a single constituency. So far this has happened four times in the history of the Federal Republic: 1953, 1957, 1994 and 2021.

“Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht” will not be founded immediately – until then the Left will remain a faction

However, it will probably be some time before that happens. Although Sahra Wagenknecht’s camp announced its departure on Monday (October 23), this will not be carried out immediately. Until the “Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance” is founded, the MPs will remain in the left-wing faction. The main aim of this is to prevent employees from losing their jobs. Party circles have said that a social plan is currently being negotiated for more than 100 people. That’s what he writes Mirror. When the party is founded, probably in January, the departure from the parliamentary group must be completed. The Bundestag’s rules of procedure stipulate that people from competing parties cannot belong to the same parliamentary group.

What is a “group” in the Bundestag? A group is an association of MPs who do not reach the minimum number required for group status. Until now, the rule was that at least five MPs with similar political goals could join together to form a group. This would be the case with both the Left and Wagenknecht’s camp. However, this requires the consent of the Bundestag. A group has fewer rights in parliamentary business than a parliamentary group, but still offers more options than are available to individual MPs. The Left already has experience with the group format: The last group in the Bundestag was formed by the PDS, which later merged into the Left. In the 1994 federal election, the PDS won four direct mandates. Although it did not reach the five percent threshold, it entered the Bundestag via the basic mandate clause.

It is likely that Wagenknecht’s camp and the remaining left-wing parliamentarians will then each form their own group. Although it cannot be ruled out that more groups will form, the main reason for disputes in the left-wing faction was the treatment of Sahra Wagenknecht. According to the current status, the Left Party group would then have 28 MPs. Wagenknecht’s group would have 10 members. However, it would also be possible for the remaining MPs to split further: into a group around Dietmar Bartsch and another that includes the so-called movement left – i.e. those who tend to follow the course of the party leaders.

Groups are formed from the left-wing faction – what rights do they have in parliament?

The Bundestag decides which rights the groups will then have on a case-by-case basis. This depends on the discussions in the coming weeks and the willingness of the groups to cooperate. According to that Mirror Initial preparations are already underway. Previous groups in the Bundestag were still allowed to submit motions and draft laws. Large and small requests could also be made by group members. Unlike political groups, however, they were not allowed, for example, to demand a count of the number of MPs present in order to determine whether Parliament had a quorum. They were also unable to demand roll-call votes, nor were they able to summon government members to the plenary session for questioning.

The left-wing faction will probably still be able to work in the committees. However, the seats would have to be redistributed because the number of seats depends on the size of the parliamentary group. It would be possible, according to him Mirror, that the Bundestag stipulates that each group may send one member and his deputy to each committee. Another possibility is to redistribute committee seats among the emerging groups. Which option can be implemented is currently being examined. (tpn)