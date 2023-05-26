With nothing to compete, within Real Madrid they are already thinking about the assembly of the squad for the following year. The club from the capital of Spain understands that they need signings if they want to fight for everything once, because in LaLiga they have signed a campaign worthy of oblivion and in the Champions League they actually reached the prelude to the final, but at the When it came to meeting the bravest bull, Manchester City, the club looked more than weak.
Before thinking about transfers, the club must define which position it must renew. One of the areas under analysis is the left side, where they haven’t even had a permanent man throughout the year due to Ferland Mendy’s eternal injuries, for which Carlo Ancelotti has been forced to put Eduardo Camavinga in the zone, but the Frenchman asks to return to his natural position, therefore, the market could reach someone and the favorite is Theo Hernández.
From Spain and Italy they report that the Frenchman loves Carlo Ancelotti and in general everyone within Real Madrid, they know that what the player has done with Milan has been more than impressive, which is why they would seek his signing, but he is subject to releasing the salary mass and obtaining some income from the possible sale of Ferland Mendy, who is indeed already on the market but his state of health has taken away suitors.
#left #gaining #strength #Real #Madrid #signing
Leave a Reply