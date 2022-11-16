“Mexico does not fit in a single party.” Joseph Woldenberg

No one can spare José Woldenberg its trajectory on the left. He was founder and leader of the Union of Workers of the UNAMmilitant and leader of the United Socialist Party of Mexico, the Mexican Socialist Party and the Party of the Democratic Revolution. I was fighting on the left when Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was still seeking public office through the PRI. His vision of the trajectory of progressive causes has been captured in a valuable book: Left memory.

Woldenberg He was a citizen councilor in the first Federal Electoral Institutefrom 1994 to 1996, when it was still chaired by the secretary of the interior. In 1996 he was elected president counselor for all groups of the Chamber of Deputies. Many questioned the appointment of a man so clearly on the left as head of the electoral refereebut the equality of thought in his academic and journalistic works and in his decisions as a counselor endorsed him. Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorthen national president of the PRDcommented in October 1996: “Since the IFE was integrated, its independence and impartiality are guaranteed“. He had supported his appointment as president counselor.

Woldenberg effectively guaranteed the independence and impartiality of the IFE. Under his command the PRI lost for the first time absolute majority on the Chamber of Deputies in 1997 and in 2000 the panista vincent fox defeated the presidential candidate ofI PRI, Francisco Labastida, to produce the first peaceful transition of power in the history of Mexico. Democracy had begun in our country.

Lopez Obrador, however, he has changed position. On his morning of November 11 he disqualified Woldenberg for having been chosen as the only speaker in the demonstration in defense of the National Electoral Institute dSunday the 13th: “It is nothing new that Woldenberg is the speaker. He is part of the group, he is like the political teacher of Lorenzo Córdova and all that group.”

AMLO’s attacks on Woldenberg join those of other respected thinkers on the left, such as Juan Villoro and Roger Bartra. The president claims that they are all conservatives, but in reality it is he who has turned reactionary. Own Woldenberg He pointed it out in an article at the beginning of 2022, in which he asked those who were his companions on the left if they really wanted to accept the militarization not only of the public security but of many other tasks and the systematic disqualification of journalists and media critical of the government, if they did not blush when the president took out a picture of the Sacred heart to deal with the pandemic or when he stated that the feminismthe environmentalism and the human rights are an invention of neoliberalism. “The left mobilized in favor of equality and democracy. It cannot now validate the construction of an impoverishing authoritarianism”wrote.

We recommend you read:

Lopez Obrador he has abandoned the causes of the left. she has pointed it out Cuauhtemoc Cardenas: “It would be difficult for me to say that we have a government of the left, even if it is said to be of the left“, he said on May 20, 2021. On October 25, 2022 he stated: “I am also concerned about what has been announced about an electoral reform that could put the autonomy of the electoral authority at risk. It seems to me that this is one of the great achievements of our democracy“.

No, the Mexican left has not become conservative. It is the president who has abandoned the left to become conservative and authoritarian.

The rally. AMLO has launched a call for a rally on December 1st. It would be an informative meeting, he says, but it is clearly a way of showing muscle and fill the Plinth with more people than the demonstration to defend the INE of November 13. And it will certainly fill the square.