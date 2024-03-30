Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/30/2024 – 11:00

The LED, a leading company in the sales and maintenance of electronic panels in Brazil, has just completed its second issue of debentures worth R$25 million due in 2029. According to the company's president, Richard Albanesi, the resources will be invested in new projects to expand its presence in the digital communications market with LED panels. The issue was led by Galapagos Capital DTVM and FRAM Capital DTVM as trustee. The guarantees include fiduciary assignment of equipment, fiduciary assignment of receivables and guarantee.

The LED's intention was to issue a R$60 million debenture in December last year in accordance with the Broadcast (Grupo Estado's real-time news system) anticipated in October and invested R$100 million.

This is the second operation completed between The LED and Galapagos. The first was carried out in 2021 in the amount of R$31.3 million and remains in force, with good performance of guarantees and full compliance with agreements, according to the company. The initial idea, according to Albanesi, was to issue R$60 million and pay off the first debenture with Galapagos. It turns out that, between October and December, the company received a proposal from a potential partner interested in buying a portion of The Led.

This proposal, according to Albanesi, is being studied internally and there should be a decision in the second half of the year. Because of this proposal, The Led decided to make the issue smaller with the aim of only meeting very short-term needs. Despite the debenture having a lower value than initially planned, Albanesi reiterates the plan to invest R$100 million this year to surpass the R$80 million made in 2023.

”This new issuance reflects our investment commitment and growth policy to expand our market leadership and technological pioneering. We enter a new phase of gradual and conscious growth, confident in the strategic potential of our business”, says Albanesi.

With 13 years of experience in the Brazilian market, a period in which it established itself as a reference in technological innovations for interactive media, The LED holds 90% of the Brazilian market in this segment, maintaining partnerships with important commercial complex administrators such as JHSF, Multiplan and brMalls. It also stands out in the retail sector with projects aimed at market leaders such as C&A, Riachuelo, Ultrafarma, Sam's Club, Carrefour, Reebok and Hering, among others.