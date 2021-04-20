The LED Foundation (Freedom of Expression + Democracy) manifested this Tuesday to your deep concern due to the judicial decision issued by Federal Judge Luis Rodriguez to prosecute the journalist from Clarion Daniel Santoro for the alleged commission of the crime of attempted extortion, considering him a necessary participant.

That resolution – adopted by Judge Luis Rodriguez in the framework of the case “D’Alessio, Marcelo Sebastian and others s / illicit association, etc” – said the foundation presided over by Silvana Giudice, “It puts at risk the full exercise of journalistic work”.

“As always, we reiterate the importance of respecting judicial decisions, but we cannot fail to emphasize that the use of judicial processes as a tool to control or silence journalistic work it is clearly contrary to the legal principles of our country and those upheld by the Inter-American Human Rights system, “he added in a statement.

In this regard, the UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, together with the IACHR’s Special Rapporteur for freedom of expression, stated, “The Special Rapporteurs insist that criminal investigations should not be used as a threat to journalistic work. The authorities must refrain from initiating proceedings against journalists based on generic or disproportionate charges that criminalize the circulation of information of public interest, protected by the right to freedom of expression ”.

LED reiterated, once again, “the importance of the exercise of the press without limitations for the development of a democratic society, as part of a system that guarantees plurality and diversity of ideas and opinions.”

“We will carefully follow the development of this judicial case, informing the competent international organizations of its details, while we will continue with our work to disseminate and defend the principles of freedom of expression and of the press and of access to information. of all citizens, “he concluded.