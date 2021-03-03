The LED Foundation alerted by 141 attacks on freedom of expression in 2020, Alberto Fernández’s first year in office, with an amount similar to that registered the previous year and less than half of those in the last year of Cristina Kirchner’s government.

In its latest “Freedom of Expression” report, the entity chaired by Silvana Giudici highlighted that during the year of the pandemic there were 111 threats, intimidation, judicial persecution and attacks against journalists and the media. This category also includes the “movement restrictions and the right to protest” caused during the coronavirus pandemic.

The last case mentioned by the LED Foundation (Freedom of Expression + Democracy) was when President Alberto Fernández, on December 31, accused “crazy journalism” of “wanting to divide Argentina”, that “he needs therapists to get rid of the hatred they carry on him.” There he mentioned “Canal 13, Clarion and La Nación “, which he blamed for” promoting the banderazos “against the national government, to which” society sometimes gets carried away. “

“In Argentina, in particular, cyber-patrolling implemented by national and provincial security forces and the creation of different state agencies aimed at regulating content on social networks, through ‘media observatories’, were the most negative aspects left by the year of the pandemic on individual freedoms, “says the entity’s report.

The LED Foundation mentions a large number of provincial cases, such as the media observatory created in the province of Santa Cruz, restrictions on the press in Formosa and condemns journalist Diego Masci for publishing a video of public interest about an official from San Luis.

The entity’s report It also counted 17 cases of censorship and restrictions on access to public information and 13 statements from organizations of freedom of expression on the situation in Argentina.

This is the tenth consecutive annual report of the LED Foundation, founded by Silvana Giudici, director for the opposition of the National Communications Agency (ENaCom). In 2015, the last year of the Cristina Kirchner government, the entity revealed more than double the number of cases now. At that time, it registered 309 cases of limitations on freedom of expression, double the number four years later, at the end of Mauricio Macri’s term.

