The LED Foundation for the right to freedom of expression filed an amparo before the Supreme Court of Justice so that the government of Formosa, led by Gildo Insfrán, allow journalists to enter the province.

“It is inconceivable that journalists from national media or from other provinces are not allowed to enter Formosa territory, freedom of expression does not admit borders, it is a right guaranteed by the National Constitution,” said the president of the Foundation, Silvana Giudici, adding: “Although the provincial authorities proclaim themselves ’emperors’ and enact local regulations to curtail freedom of the press, prohibiting local journalists from asking questions and national media from entering the province, they have no power to do so. “

Along these lines, they asked the Highest Court to allow the entry of La Nación journalist, Inés Beato Vassolo – who was prevented from entering – and “any journalist, chronicler or team of press workers who wish to enter the province of Formosa or any other part of the country to fulfill its mission of informing the population freely ”.

Beato Vassolo had been sent by the medium La Nación to report how the coronavirus pandemic is being experienced in that province, but the authorities prevented them from entering and raised to send “questions by mail.”

From the Argentine Journalism Forum (FOPEA), they also criticized the situation. “Vassolo said that despite having the national circulation permit, the political authorities and the Formosan police denied him entry. FOPEA recalls that journalistic activity is considered essential throughout the national territory and that what happened constitutes a serious subjugation, “they said.