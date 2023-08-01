Since 2011, sisters Nancy and Maya Yamout have met weekly for more than 20 hours with jihadist prisoners in Block B of the high-security Roumieh prison in Beirut. In these 12 years they have worked with more than 150 members of the Islamic State and other groups through the rescue me organization, which they themselves founded. Funded by international NGOs, their aim is to try to rehabilitate them so that, when they are released, they do not fall back into the hands of extremism. In 2019 they were accused of being a “danger to the community” and for two years they were not allowed to carry on with this work. They are cautious when talking about this episode, but after winning the trial, they were able to re-enter the prisons. In an interview given to this newspaper last month, within the framework of a presentation organized by the Institute of Mediterranean Studies (IEmed), denounce that extremist groups search among the thousands of stateless young people living in Lebanon to recruit future jihadists.

Ask. How does this project start?

Maya Yamout. At the age of 19, I started working in the social field after the armed conflict between Fatah to Islam and the Lebanese Armed Forces (2007). My job was to make the population aware of the presence of mines and other booby traps scattered in the Nahr el Bared Palestinian refugee camp, north of Tripoli. I was finishing my Master’s in Social Work and decided that I wanted to do the final project on the rehabilitation of jihadists. Nancy wanted to participate in the project and my school, the Modern University for Business and Science I accept it. We handed over the documentation to the police office to apply for the permit, and they rejected us three times in a row. They said it was too dangerous.

Some join the jihad to avenge a murdered family member. They are moved by pain and resentment. To others money and what they consider privileges in these organizations, such as the rape of women

Q. How did they get it?

MY We met with the Director General of the Lebanese Security Forces, Ashraf Rifi, currently a Member of Parliament. We explained to him that we wanted to know why Lebanese youth join extremist groups. He told us: “Because of poverty.” And I replied: “Several students in my class at the university have joined Al Qaeda and they are not poor. There has to be something else.” He was thinking for a while and then he told us: “Go ahead.” And he signed the papers so that we could enter one of the maximum security prisons in Lebanon.

Q. Do you remember the first prisoner you met?

MY Perfectly. When I sat in the cell in front of him, he asked me: “What are you doing here?” I told him that he was carrying out an investigation on prisoners accused of terrorism and he blurted out: “Bonne chance” (good luck). I asked him why he was locked up and he told me that he was part of Osama Bin Laden’s circle for several years. Later, he told me that he was not in the mood to talk and to come back the next day and without breakfast.

Q. And it came back?

MY Yes. He welcomed me with a cup of Turkish coffee and asked me what I wanted to know. I told her that I wanted to understand why she joined jihadism, what her childhood and adolescence had been like. He told me that he began by transmitting information about Fatah al Islam to Al Qaeda. After years of activity, he was arrested at the border between Syria and Lebanon. After being released, he continued to be linked to terrorism and was locked up again. Later came many more convicted: in 12 years we have met with more than 150 prisoners from the Islamic State, Al Qaeda, Al Nusra, Fatah al Islam and other bubbles jihadists, small extremist groups operating in Syria and Lebanon.

Q. What does the rehabilitation process consist of?

MY The strategy we adopt to rehabilitate prisoners has four pillars. The first is individual therapy. We inquired alone with the prisoner about his past life and tried to redirect his thoughts to modify his emotions related to hate, anger and pain. To do this, we mainly use cognitive behavioral therapy, which is very effective, and also aggression substitution therapy. On the other hand, we do group sessions with other prisoners. There we share what they are learning. Afterwards, we carry out a psychosocial intervention with the families, to find out if they have their support or if they have disregarded it. If they continue to be with the prisoner, we also work with them to promote their reinsertion once they are released from prison. And lastly, we intervene in the community, where there are more families and is often a breeding ground for extremism.

Q. Do prisoners easily agree to meet alone with a woman who questions them about their criminal activities?

MY At first they are distant. To facilitate the rapprochement, we dress in modest clothes, we put on the veil, we do not use makeup or paint our nails. That’s how we started to earn them. In each session we ask them how they are and how they feel. They are always surprised when we ask these questions. As the months go by, we establish a relationship of trust and mutual respect and we can begin the rehabilitation process with a view to their reinsertion.

Q. Have you detected a pattern of personality or traits in common among the prisoners with whom you work?

MY Every prisoner we spoke to, without exception, had a childhood with either an absent or abusive father. They grow up with that brand, which makes them vulnerable to extremism. For us it is very important to know the radicalizing trigger, that moment in which they cross the line and commit a terrorist act.

Q. And what are the causes that they use to commit these acts?

NY There are various causes. Many of the prisoners held in Roumieh jail are Syrians who have fought against Bashar al-Assad’s regime in the war. Some join the jihad to avenge a murdered family member. They are moved by pain and resentment. To others money and what they consider privileges in these organizations, such as the rape of women. Then there are the religious extremists who strongly believe in the idea of shahid (martyr). And approximately 30% are psychopaths, impossible to rehabilitate. They enjoy killing.

Q. Is it possible to rehabilitate this type of extremists?

NY Yes. It is possible and necessary to end the cycle of violence. One of the prisoners I have treated for years is Bilal Mikati, a member of the Islamic State and convicted of the beheading of Ali al Sayyed, a sergeant in the Lebanese Armed Forces. The court sentenced him to death. After many sessions, one day he called me and told me that he no longer found meaning in what he had done. He had disconnected from the violence. It was like a confession. He won’t get rid of the pain, but I know that something has changed in him.

Q. Have you never experienced a traumatic experience during a session?

MY I have met with prisoners accused of mass rapes. It seems that they enjoy humiliating a woman, but I never let myself be provoked. I have trained and I know how to shield myself from this. Even so, I go to therapy every week to be able to channel so much tension.

Q. Aren’t they required to report information about their conversations?

NY No. Only if they inform us of a future attack. If they confess to a past crime, we don’t report it, even if it’s valuable to the trial. We cannot do it, it is part of professional secrecy.

Q. Has this close contact with those accused of terrorism caused any problems for you?

NY Yes. They accused us of being a danger to the community, took away our credentials, and for two years we couldn’t work. They never explained to us the cause of said complaint. No lawyer wanted to defend us. In the end, one agreed to take our case and we won. Seven months ago we went back to jail.

Q. Do they work alone?

NY In the organization we founded, Rescue Me, we are 15 people. Only we go to jail. The rest deal, among other things, with prevention in areas with highly vulnerable populations, especially in refugee camps full of stateless people. In Lebanon there are about 100,000 people without documentation, including Syrians and Lebanese. The Islamic State tells them: “If you join us we will give you money, a car, a gun and a passport.” And the boys accept very easily.

Q. What is life like for a jihadist after prison?

NY Miserable. Stigma and background prevent them from reintegrating. The organizations look for them and tell them that no one will hire them, to join their ranks again. We try to follow up to prevent this from happening.

Q. Do you see yourself doing this job all your life?

NY No. We would like to be able to study a PhD abroad. We have invaluable experience and field knowledge. We would like to be able to combine this work with teaching. But we have applied for a doctoral scholarship in many European universities and they all reject us. They are interested in our research, but they do not grant us scholarships. They say it’s too dangerous, they don’t want to risk it.

