Walid Joumblatt, leader of the Lebanese Progressive Socialist Party, deplores on France Inter Thursday the tensions that surrounded the French initiative, the head of Hezbollah having condemned the “condescending behavior” of Emmanuel Macron.

The Lebanese regime “is very strong, more than that of North Korea“, judged on France Inter Thursday October 1 Walid Joumblatt, leader of the Lebanese Progressive Socialist Party. “It is a strong, sectarian, confessional regime, installed since the Turks and protected by the French since the mandate.“However, Walid Joumblatt does not believe that the rebellion of the Lebanese against their political class could lead to a return of violence.”There may be violent acts because of poverty, Islamism someone is using, overcrowded prisons, or the coronavirus. But I don’t see a civil war. (…) Hezbollah is there and the army is strong. “

The leader of the Lebanese Progressive Socialist Party deplores the tensions surrounding the French initiative, the leader of Hezbollah having condemned the “condescending behavior “ of the Head of State. ”Emmanuel Macron challenged the balance of power that exists between Iran, the United States, Saudi Arabia and other states that do not want to get Lebanon out of this slump “, judged Walid Joumblatt.

Emmanuel Macron handed us a pole that we missed.Walid Joumblattat France Inter

This French outstretched hand was for him “the only chance“given by Paris to his country. However, he believes that the French initiative”is not dead: we must try to protect what remains “, he calls, considering that France “is the only selfless support”.