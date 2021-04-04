Sunday, April 4, 2021
The Lebanese President: We stand by Jordan in the face of what affects its security and stability

by admin
April 4, 2021
in World
Michel Aoun

The Lebanese President, Michel Aoun, announced today, Sunday, that his country, president and people, stand by the side of Jordan, king and people, in the face of what might affect stability and security in the brother country.
Aoun said in a tweet through the account of the Lebanese presidency on the social networking site “Twitter” today that Jordan “has always stood by Lebanon in the difficult circumstances it went through, as the positions of King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein were the best supporter and supporter in regional and international forums.”

Source: Agencies

