The “supplies” consist of dried fruits, various types of jams, and “isolated” labneh, as well as thyme mixed with sumac and sesame, and even juices, types of vinegar, and others.

Lebanese Nadeema, who works in preparing homemade mortar, told Sky News Arabia: “Mounah is a food item that is available in every Lebanese home, in villages and cities alike.”

She talks about how to prepare kashk, which is a type of mortar, for example: “It is made from dried yoghurt and bulgur (crushed wheat), and it takes several days to be prepared by housewives in the style of grandmothers.”

She added: “Between the village and the city, preparation developed and turned into business. With the economic hardship that struck the country in an unprecedented manner since the fall of 2019, and in the era of social media platforms, many people, especially women, resorted to promoting their products through pages on Facebook or Instagram.”

In the same context, Magda, who also works in the field of preparing mortar, told Sky News Arabia: “Sales have gone beyond neighborhoods, towns and villages, and have become more dependent on delivery services within the country and many times abroad.”

She added: “The goods of mortar have gone beyond kiosk, oil, olives, and jams, to foods based on grains, local spices, grape molasses, natural honey, local soap, sumac, and sesame.”

Magda explains: “Decoration came into play by packaging products in glass or plastic containers with stickers on them that small companies specialized in producing, in addition to baskets made of straw and decorated pottery containers, until the consumer had a wide market to choose according to his taste.”

“Everything according to its measure”

Hosni (a mortar merchant) told the Sky News Arabia website, “The mortar market has become widespread among the Lebanese, each according to its own measure, in terms of sales and recruitment, and collecting income to help face the fall and winter seasons.”

He added: “Many families depend on the yield of mortar, and it can be said that social media platforms have contributed to an increase in production and sales.”

Hosni continued: “The Lebanese mortar income helps with school and university expenses for children, and it is income that families depend on for a long time of the year, especially those who do not practice other work. The mortar has become an additional income for the majority of families, especially for housewives residing in the villages.”

For her part, Maryam, who works as a nurse, entered the mortar market at the beginning of the Corona pandemic, and the income was a factor that helped her secure her family’s expenses.

Maryam told Sky News Arabia: “Guest houses have revitalized the Al-Mouneh market, especially in the showrooms of the Jbeil district and outside it.”

She concluded: “Competition is intense between the governorates of Lebanon over the trade and marketing of mortar, especially in the Marjayoun-Hasbaya district in southern Lebanon, and the North Governorate. What is certain is that mortar has gone beyond simple rural cuisine to a market that expands and narrows according to the movement of production and the method of advertising that accompanies it.”