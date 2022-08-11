After six hours in which the assailant held six hostages inside a Beirut branch, the authorities allowed him to access part of his savings, blocked by the bank as a result of the economic crisis in the country. Dozens of people gathered around the office and showed solidarity with the armed man.

Beirut held its breath during a six-hour hostage-taking at a bank branch. Neither the assailant nor the hostages suffered any damage, but this act of violence exposes the wounds with which thousands of Lebanese have lived since the economic crisis hit the country.

Bassam al-Sheikh Hussein, a 42-year-old man armed with a firearm and cans of gasoline, kept six people locked up in the Federal Bank of Lebanon, five bank employees and a client, and asked for their release in exchange for the institution returned the savings that it kept blocked.

After several hours of negotiations, the authorities agreed to give him access to some $30,000, about a seventh of the savings he claimed, according to local media reports. The attacker left the branch around seven at night (local time) escorted by security forces and it is still unknown if he will face any charges.

Bassam al-Sheikh Hussein, the man who locked himself in a bank to claim his frozen savings back, smokes inside the branch under the gaze of a security member on August 11, 2022 in Beirut, Lebanon. © Hussein Mella / AP

Reuters quoted an anonymous security source: “He asked for access to about $200,000 in his bank account. When an employee refused his request, he started yelling that he had family in the hospital. Then he pulled out his gun.”

The Lebanese Depositors Association reported on Twitter that the man had saved $209,000, which he needed to pay for his hospitalized father’s treatment, which cost at least $50,000. However, the bank had only given him access to 1,000 in the last three years.

“Let the kingdom of banks fall!”

The director of this Depositors Association, Hasan Mughanieh, was one of the negotiators who went to the Federal Bank branch to try to mediate the situation.

“He wants to live, he wants to pay his bills,” said Mughanieh, familiar with this type of situation that affects thousands of Lebanese.

A man protests against the bank blockade of savings in Beirut, outside the office where an armed assailant locked himself in with six hostages to claim access to their money in Beirut, Lebanon, on August 11, 2022. © Hussein Malla / AP

In fact, the dozens of people who gathered around the bank show that al-Sheikh Hussein’s desperation is collective: rather than denounce the violence or even approach out of curiosity, they sympathized with the attacker.

There was even a demonstration with chants: “Let the kingdom of banks fall!”

The economic crisis persists

This “kingdom of the banks” refers to the power accumulated by these entities in the face of the growing debt of the Lebanese state, a power amassed for decades after the civil war in the country, which ended in 1990.

In the post-war reconstruction attempts, the country was left in debt at very high levels and the banks became its main creditor. As a result of the economic crisis that broke out in 2019, the Government announced its first debt default in 2020.

One of the first consequences was the lack of liquidity in banks, especially dollars, the currency used by many Lebanese (such as Bassam al-Sheikh Hussein) to save, and they blocked withdrawals that were not in Lebanese pounds.

Some of the measures contemplate that savers can access their accounts in dollars only if they allow them to be withdrawn converted into local currency at an exchange rate higher than the official one, for example, about 1,500 Lebanese pounds per dollar. However, this is infinitely lower than the exchange rate used in the parallel market, where an American ticket can cost up to 35,000 pounds.

Thus, there are many Lebanese who, in addition to living in a country with shortages of basic products, food inflation and in poverty (it is already more than 80% of the population), cannot even use their savings without being willing to practically lose them. all its value.

With EFE and Reuters