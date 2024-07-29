Abdullah Abu Daif (Beirut)

The Lebanese government has intensified its contacts with regional and international parties over the past hours to prevent military escalation in the coming period, and a sustainable ceasefire on all fronts, in light of the tense situation and the spread of the shelling in southern Lebanon, calling on everyone to take Lebanon and its foreign relations into consideration and not drag it into any conflict.

Most notably, the US, France, Italy and Germany are seeking to contain the situation and avoid raising the current level of tension, in order to avoid a broad confrontation that could undesirably destabilize the region.

Arab countries also warned against the consequences of increasing military escalation in Lebanon in the coming period, as Egypt and Jordan demanded in statements from their foreign ministries the necessity of working to exercise self-restraint and returning again to complete the ongoing round of negotiations to end the military escalation in Gaza in order to prevent the region from entering a phase of complete instability.

Over the past hours, governments have called on their citizens to quickly leave Lebanon due to the military escalation in the southern regions, announcing the suspension of air traffic to and from Rafik Hariri Airport in Beirut in light of the lack of clarity on events and the tense situation.

France, Canada, Denmark, Norway, the United States and Australia have joined the countries that have called on their citizens to avoid traveling to Lebanon, and for those present in Lebanon to leave immediately, while the Italian and German foreign ministry spokespersons stressed the need for their citizens to leave Lebanon “if possible.”

According to Channel 13, the Israeli War Cabinet adopted a decision to launch a strike inside Lebanon, against the backdrop of Israel accusing armed groups of causing civilian casualties in the Majdal Shams area in the occupied Golan Heights, while the United States supported the accusation.

The Arab League expressed its concern about the possibility of the military confrontation in Lebanon expanding, which could threaten to drag the Middle East into a broad regional war.

Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said that he is in the process of making a number of international contacts to help contain the situation and avoid raising the current level of tension, in order to avoid a broad confrontation that could undesirably destabilize the region. According to Lebanese experts who spoke to Al-Ittihad, the armed groups present in the south of the country do not take into account the difficult economic and political situation that Lebanon is experiencing, while they were quick to deny responsibility for the Majdal Shams strike, which caused civilian casualties, thus crossing the permissible limits of engagement, while both Israel and the United States have proven their responsibility for the strike.

Fadi Karam, a member of the Lebanese parliament, said: “The vast majority in Lebanon rejects war and is harmed by the actions of these groups, which do not coordinate with any of the political parties, in addition to their work to continue freezing the political situation in Lebanon in a way that allows them to make decisions alone while Lebanon is bleeding due to the difficult economic conditions.”

He added that while these armed groups are becoming more involved in the ongoing war and increasing their military escalation, Lebanon is paying the full price with successive statements being issued by major countries and even the region to prevent travel to Lebanon during a tourist season that millions depend on to earn a living amid difficult economic conditions for everyone.

In a related context, Lebanese Parliament member Mark Bou Daou said that there is no way to stop the escalation without stopping the unilateral actions of a small group that does not represent the Lebanese people, and returning to the national dialogue with the participation of everyone, which leads to breaking the political deadlock that has been occurring for more than a year.