The Lebanese government condemns the violent protests in Tripoli

Today, Friday, the Lebanese President and the caretaker government condemned the violent demonstrations taking place in the city of Tripoli in protest against the general isolation measures.

For the fourth consecutive night, protesters clashed with security forces and set fire to the municipality building.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun condemned the violence.

The head of the caretaker government, Hassan Diab, said in a statement, “The criminals who burned the Tripoli municipality and tried to set fire to the Sharia court, and wreaked havoc in the city and its official, educational and economic institutions, only expressed a deep black hatred for Tripoli and its violence.”

“The challenge now is to drop the goals of these criminals, to arrest them, one by one, and refer them to the judiciary to hold them accountable for what they committed against Tripoli and its steadfast people,” he added.

The government imposed a comprehensive lockdown since January 11, accompanied by a permanent curfew until next February 8, in an attempt to curb the spread of the new Corona virus, which causes Covid-19, which has killed more than 2,500 across the country.

The municipality building of Tripoli was destroyed by fire, after it caught fire just before midnight on Thursday. Police fired tear gas at the demonstrators, who threw Molotov cocktails.

Najib Mikati, the former prime minister from Tripoli, warned today, Friday, that if the army was unable to control the situation in his city quickly enough, that could be a prelude to serious unrest.

Lebanon has been experiencing a financial crisis since 2019, compounded by the outbreak of the Coronavirus and the accompanying closures to curb the epidemic.