The Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs in the caretaker government, Charbel Wahba, requested that he be relieved of his ministerial responsibilities.

During the past hours, he issued the hashtag # Charbel_the gift of communication sites in Lebanon. A wave of criticism was directed at the Foreign Minister, who is affiliated with the “Free Patriotic Movement”, by thousands of Lebanese who saw him as short-sighted, sabotaging the Lebanese-Gulf relations, and harming the interests of the Lebanese abroad as well.

Likewise, a number of MPs and politicians leveled harsh criticism at Wahba, considering his words totally unacceptable and dangerous.

Charbel and Hiba had described Saudi Arabia and the Arab Gulf states as inappropriate during a television interview.