Missiles ready to be launched
- The Lebanese army said in a statement that it had found “missile launchers and a number of missiles intended for launch in the vicinity of the towns of Zibqin and Qalila” in the Tire district, explaining that “work is underway to dismantle them.”
- The United Nations Interim Force in South Lebanon, UNIFIL, described the situation as “extremely dangerous” and urged both sides to “exercise restraint and avoid further escalation.”
Israeli response
- While the army reported that “a number of rockets were fired from the vicinity of the towns of Qalila, Ma’aliyah and Zibqin” towards Israel, the Israeli authorities announced that they had detected at least 34 rockets launched from Lebanon towards its territory, 25 of which were intercepted by the Israeli army’s air defenses, while at least five rockets landed in populated areas. As a result, one person was injured and material damage was caused.
- No one immediately claimed responsibility for the rocket fire at Israel. This is the largest number of missiles launched at Israel since 2006.
- A resident of the town of Qlaileh told AFP, on the condition of anonymity, that he heard more than 15 rockets being fired from the vicinity of the town, before Israel responded by targeting the firing sites.
- An Israeli military spokesman pointed out that the army “has not yet responded” to the sources of the fire.
Lebanon calls for an end to the escalation
- In a statement, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry affirmed “Lebanon’s keenness on calm and stability” in the south, calling on “the international community to pressure Israel to stop the escalation.”
- The escalation on both sides of the border comes against a backdrop of tension following the Israeli police storming Al-Aqsa Mosque and attacking worshipers who were inside it, before arresting hundreds of those who barricaded themselves inside, whom Israel described as “rioters.”
#Lebanese #army #discovered #missile #platforms #vicinity #towns #Zibqin #Qalila
Leave a Reply