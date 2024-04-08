The Army Command said in a statement: “The Army Intelligence Directorate was able to arrest most of the Syrian gang members participating in the kidnapping, and during their investigation it became clear that the kidnapped person was killed by his kidnappers.”

She indicated that the army command “is coordinating with the Syrian authorities to hand over the body, and the investigations are being completed under the discriminatory supervision of the Public Prosecution.”

The media office of caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati also announced in a statement, “Mikati is informed this evening by the relevant security services of the killing of Lebanese Forces Party official Pascal Suleiman, who was kidnapped yesterday evening (Sunday).”

Mikati pointed out, “Since the news of his kidnapping spread, the security services have begun their investigations and investigations to uncover the perpetrators and those involved in the crime and return the kidnapped person to his family safely, but it appears that the kidnappers, whose investigations are continuing to reveal their full identity, have intended to liquidate him.”

He expressed his condemnation of “this criminal act, and we extend our condolences to his family and the Lebanese Forces Party, and we stress the continuation of investigations to uncover the full circumstances behind the kidnapping and those involved in it and the assassination of the kidnapped person and bring them to justice.”

He added, “In these difficult circumstances, we call on everyone to exercise self-control, be wise, and not be drawn into rumors and emotions.”

This comes amid major warnings about the consequences of what happened and its dire consequences on the entire political and social scene, according to comments that spread on the news within Lebanese circles.

Lebanese regions are witnessing demonstrations and road closures after the announcement of the killing of the Lebanese Forces coordinator in Jbeil.