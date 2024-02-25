Dina Mahmoud (Beirut, London)

Days after the World Bank announced that Lebanon would witness the highest food price inflation rate of its kind in 2023, and amid warnings from international credit rating agencies that the current unrest in the Middle East will further deteriorate the situation of the Lebanese economy, Western experts stressed that this country has become… It is in dire need of urgent reform measures to deal with its crisis from its roots.

The multi-faceted crisis that has been sweeping Lebanon at an unprecedented pace since late 2019, with nearly 80% of its citizens and residents suffering from its consequences, has become, according to these experts, more like a violent storm, carrying within it negative political, economic, social, and environmental impacts amid the water scarcity that more than Seven out of ten residents.

Experts warned that failure to move towards urgently embarking on political and economic reforms, and providing support to the Lebanese who have been paying a heavy price for the crisis for years, will make their country’s future more uncertain, especially with no end to the current situation in sight, and the continued institutional paralysis resulting from the lack of… The existence of an effective government or president of the republic.

In statements published by the “BNN Breaking” electronic platform, experts stressed that the resulting economic and financial collapse in Lebanon, similar collapses in the public services system, especially in the education and health services sectors, in addition to the repeated power outages, makes it urgent to move forward. On the path to the desired reforms.

They pointed out that the effects of the crisis have worsened, with no indications of its severity abating, which has cast a shadow over the already fragile infrastructure facilities in Lebanon, as a result of decades of conflicts and neglect.

This poses an imminent threat to the public health of the Lebanese, given the deteriorating health sector situation on the one hand, and the accelerating spread of water-borne diseases among them on the other hand, especially in light of the accumulation of waste in the streets.

Analysts considered that among the fundamental reasons for the intensification of the severe storm hitting Lebanon and its continuation over the past five years is the lack of the necessary political will to deal with it.

The electronic platform quoted Lebanese activists accusing politicians in their country of not caring about the interests of their citizens as much as they care about their own interests. These activists stressed that the ruling elite at the present time will not easily or voluntarily give up the power it has held for decades.

According to experts, as the crisis remains as it is, feelings of despair and disappointment are widespread among the Lebanese, who launched a popular uprising in October 2019, to demand the establishment of a new political system free of corruption and nepotism, and to stop foreign interference in the internal affairs of their country, without their movements being crowned at this level. With success so far.