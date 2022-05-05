The number of Lebanese expatriate voters registered abroad is 225,114, which is about three times higher than the number of expatriates registered in the 2018 elections, when they reached about 92,000.

These voters are spread over 58 countries on six continents, but they constitute 25 percent of the total Lebanese residing abroad who are entitled to vote, and their numbers are estimated at 970,000, according to the International Information Center.

Lebanese political forces included the issue of submitting an appeal against the expatriate elections among their options, to confront the change of expatriate polling stations “in the event that any fraud or obstruction of the arrival of voters is proven.”

It is also possible that these forces will resort to appeal in the event of a “low voter turnout due to the difference in distances”, after several legal steps taken during the past weeks to object to the change of polling stations.

On May 15, the Lebanese are awaiting the holding of parliamentary elections inside the country, to choose a new parliament, which will have a difficult task to save the country mired in complex crises.

Local media reported that large numbers of Lebanese expatriates abroad, who registered their names to participate in the elections, are currently spending the holidays in Lebanon, and they will not return before the beginning of the week to where they live and work, which means that they are unable to vote on Friday because their names are registered on the lists of expatriates It prevents them from voting in Lebanon.

On this basis, some electoral machines tried to seek to return these people to their countries of residence, but to no avail, which means a decrease in the Lebanese expatriate voter turnout in these countries.

Lebanese in the UAE described the atmosphere of the upcoming elections as enthusiastic, expecting the number of voters to be large due to the “desire for change.”

Nancy Stephan, an activist in the Lebanese Expatriate Network in Romania, said, “The picture is bright despite some obstacles. Some voters in the same house will vote each in a center. The number is greater than the previous elections, while the voters are divided into other than their registration regions.”

Nancy continued to “Sky News Arabia”: “There are some errors, but they are few and unintentional, and some of them are being corrected, and for us the polling stations are not the problem, but when the registration door opened, the expatriate was entitled to register by any means that proves that he is Lebanese. Today we discovered that the expatriate cannot vote. Except with a Lebanese identity or a valid passport, and there are many expatriates who hold the oldest red paper passport, and this group has been deprived of the right to vote and they are very many, and there are those who tried to issue a new passport but faced difficulty. These are the most important obstacles.

And she stressed the need to conduct the counting in Lebanon, “because the elections outside it take place a few days before the inside, and we fear that the votes will be revealed and the secrecy of the balloting will be revealed,” and that “embassies do not have the full number of employees to count the votes, and the missions need greater preparedness. The solution is to transfer the voting cards to Lebanon. “.

Nancy said: “We are very enthusiastic and the network members are in contact with everyone, and this enthusiasm needs to be translated. We are working to facilitate the voter’s access to the polling station and secure transportation. There is a desire among the expatriate for change that we have not seen before.”

And she added, “We are also working to secure delegates to follow up on the process and its integrity, and we are working to create a positive wave and transfer it to Lebanon. The elections are a golden opportunity. I advise against putting a blank paper on it because it will be an obstacle to change.”

The Lebanese Ministry of Interior confirmed that it will transmit the facts of the expatriate elections directly from 58 countries around the world, while it issued the tables for determining the polling stations and the dates and times according to which the expatriates will be elected.