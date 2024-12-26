The least traveled roads in Zaragoza: 16 cars a day, but essential to structure the rural environment

One car every hour and a half is the average traffic on the CV-668 highway from Vistabella to Cerveruela, between the provinces of Campo de Cariñena and Campo de Borja in the province of Zaragoza. And yet, its maintenance is essential so that the surrounding residents can have a sufficient quality of life.

In total, Zaragoza’s road network has 150 roads, not all of them connect regional capitals or large towns: there are cases such as the one that connects Vistabella, with 51 inhabitants, and Cerveruela, with 37, in which an institution such as the Provincial Council ( DPZ) must make an economic investment of 1.1 million euros for the 16 daily cars that travel through it.

She’s not the only one. In fact, 11% of the province’s roads that depend on the DPZ do not handle 50 vehicles a day, most of them passenger cars. 66% of this network has an average daily intensity of less than 250 vehicles, one every six minutes, 37% do not reach 100 vehicles per day. “Our roads connect the smallest towns in the province, but their neighbors have the same right as everyone else to have safe and decent communications,” recalls Juan Antonio Sánchez Quero, the president of the Zaragoza Provincial Council. “That is why we are going to make a great investment effort to improve them in an initiative that perfectly exemplifies the reason for being of the Zaragoza Provincial Council: supporting our towns, especially the smallest ones, and their neighbors.”

The contrast is given by the 6% of the road network that has more than 1,000 vehicles a day and only 1% that exceeds 2,000. The busiest highways and highways in Aragon usually handle between 20,000 and 50,000 vehicles every day.

The situation on the CV-408 from Bárboles to Grisén is similar. A car passes through this road every 35 minutes and the same investment will be made, 1.1 million euros. The same frequency of passage has the CV-874, from Monegrillo to Lanaja, in which 520,000 euros will be invested.

Every half hour a car passes to access the rural neighborhood of Luna via the CV-70 access to Larcovilla, in which 460,000 euros will be invested.

The largest investment will be in the CV-821, from Moneva to Moyuela, with an average daily intensity of 54 vehicles and whose repair cost will amount to 2.1 million euros. The same amount, one and a half million, will be invested in the CV-60 Calcena-Purojosa-LP Soria and in the CV-601 from Calatayud to Embid de la Ribera.

Performances

The 2024-2031 road action program of the Zaragoza Provincial Council includes two types of actions on the provincial road network. On the one hand, a conditioning program will be launched to make comprehensive repairs on those roads that present significant deficiencies in the layout: very tight curves, changes in grade or a very narrow road.

They will be the interventions with the greatest complexity and need for investment because these routes will have to be modified and corrected. This program includes 22 actions on as many roads totaling 91 kilometers and a total budget of 28.7 million euros.

In addition, the DPZ is going to launch a second program of pavement improvements and widening that will improve roads that need more width and/or have pavement in poor condition. In this case, the interventions will consist of renewing the pavement and providing them with a walkable concrete ditch that allows two vehicles to cross safely.

The Provincial Council of Zaragoza triples the program allocated to roads in the provincial budget in two years

They will be less complex and lower cost actions that will nevertheless allow road traffic conditions to be significantly improved. This program includes 55 actions on as many roads totaling 435 kilometers and a total budget of 54.3 million euros.