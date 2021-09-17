How did they get here? The old woman, crooked as a squiggle, asked her question with a smile as real as the stones that enveloped her. The travelers had knocked on the door of the monastery after a walk from the center of Segovia. The arches of the iconic Roman Aqueduct had served as a guide under the impatient summer sun. The woman’s concern was understood: San Antonio El Real is a great unknown for tourists, a hidden gem that keeps a unique collection of Mudejar coffered ceilings. The Catholic Queen was the one who decided to found this cloistered convent and in its five centuries of life it did not suffer any external aggression: neither fires nor wars have changed its appearance. Getting there from the other side of the planet is not so easy. Those who visit Segovia, northwest of Madrid, usually visit its medieval walls, the old royal palace, the Gothic cathedral and the aqueduct with its more than 160 arches in one day. Perhaps that is why the old lady from the monastery raised her hand, as one who blesses, and carefully opened the gate. Then she raised her petite gaze to one of the golden ceilings as if she were looking at the rainbow for the first time. Passionate, she spoke of Gothic art, Mudejar art and life in Spain before Columbus arrived in America. At eighty-something, history had passed in front of him. And he still felt the tug of happiness in her smile.

Jewel of the 15th century. The roofs of San Antonio el Real

At the turn of the years, and the travels, the only living memory of that afternoon of fire in Segovia was trapped in that little piece of woman. Because true smiles are usually the last thing you forget.