The German automobile association ADAC made a list less reliable cars that are registered in Germany, and the results are very interesting. Before going to find out which cars break most often, let’s look at the method: the reliability index 2022 is related to 132 models (of 22 different brands) which are between three and ten years oldwith at least 10,000 registrations in Germany between 2012 and 2019. ADAC counted and recorded every single call from the tow truck (in 2021 alone there were 3.49 million), and a ratio between the number of calls for assistance per 1,000 registered vehicles.

According to ADAC, the least reliable vehicle in recent years was the model Smart Forfour – no longer in production today. In spite of himself, the Hyundai i20. The Korean company pays in particular for the version prior to 2016, which more often fails. On the third step of the podium there is the worst Renault Clio: the cars produced in the 2013-14 two-year period are particularly unreliable, even more than Forfour in terms of annual incidence. In the ranking of the least robust cars there are also two Toyota (C-HR and Corolla), Ford S-Max, Volkswagen Sharan and Opel Insignia. Red light, therefore, which can be considered valid by those approaching the second-hand market.

Reversing the rankings are the most reliable cars, with very few failures occurring to the lucky German owners of the models Toyota Aygo, Audi A1, Mini, Renault Captur, Suzuki Vitara (from 2016 onwards), Audi Q3 and BMW 1 Series. Also good Mitsubishi ASX, Mercedes GLC, and the most recent Hyundai Tucson and Volvo XC40.

ADAC also showed what are the problems that cause cars to stop at the side of the road, requiring assistance. The most common fault is related to the starter battery. This is followed, in order, by breakdown or failure of the engine, electronic problems, failed bodywork, problems with the steering and suspension, and finally failures in the generator, starter and cables. Failures caused by the driver (such as the introduction of an incorrect type of fuel) are not taken into consideration, and if you really want to find a criticism of all this study, the classification should also be drawn up taking into account the supplier of the installed elements. in cars, if produced by a company that is not part of the same group as the manufacturer. However, it is also true that on a truly quality car the third-party elements are perfectly integrated with the rest of the product, a factor that reduces breakdowns.

As regards the Italian cars, the ranking is without infamy and without praise. If you look at the traffic light colors and assign them to the reliability index for each single year, some Italian brand cars were particularly prone to breakdowns only in certain periods. For example, there is a non-reassuring orange light for Fiat 500 enrolled in the 2015-16 two-year period; while Fiat Panda and Tipo they managed to get more manageable yellow lights.