The vacancies of a child psychiatrist and a psychiatrist-narcologist, as well as a sound engineer and a fitter turned out to be the most unclaimed among candidates in the first quarter of 2021 in Russia. On Saturday, March 27, reports “RIA News“With reference to the data of the research center of the service” Zarplata.ru “.

The service studied about 2 million resumes posted on the site in the first three months of this year. Thus, it became clear to which vacancies applicants are least likely to apply.

Thus, the worst results were shown by the positions of a child psychiatrist and a psychiatrist-narcologist: slightly more than 0.1% of views end with a response or a call from the applicant, and sound engineers (0.3% of responses) and fitters (0.5% of responses) also hardly look for work.

According to the service, construction companies are most often looking for fitters. The proposed income is up to 90 thousand rubles.

Sound engineers are mainly needed by children’s educational centers and summer camps. Salary – 25 thousand rubles.

Vacancies of psychiatrists are open in state medical institutions marked “relocation” – to regional centers and remote villages. They are ready to offer housing, including specialists with no work experience and retirees are considered. Income – from 50 thousand rubles.

On March 25, it became known that transport and logistics became the highest paid industry in Russia among groups of mass professions. It was clarified that vacancies in construction (50 thousand rubles) and the automotive business (45 thousand rubles) were in the top of the highest paid spheres according to the results of incomplete three months of 2021.