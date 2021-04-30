In the year of the great economic crisis derived from the covid-19 pandemic, renewable energies took off. This is demonstrated in the figures registered in 2020, according to the report published this April by the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena).

The annual growth of green sources last year was 50% higher than that registered the previous year, an unequivocal sign of the clear upward trend in this type of electricity production facilities in which greenhouse gases are not generated. Wind power doubled its expansion in 2020 compared to 2019, but the largest growth was in solar power.

This has already reached almost the same level as wind capacity, thanks mainly to China: 49 GW added last year, more than a third (36%) of its new renewable contribution to the system. Asia in total added 78 GW and half of the new green production in the US came from solar (15 GW of a total of 29 GW). According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), energy generation capacity from renewable sources will grow by 50% in the next five years, driven especially by sources of solar origin.

The main world body in the sector points out that the installation of solar photovoltaic panels will be the culprit of this expansion, well above the construction of wind farms. Great news for the promotion of this clean energy, but that leaves a ‘face B’ still unsolved: the polluting trail of the already useless panels.

Only equipment that will reach the end of its useful life in nine years will represent eight million tons of waste. This figure will multiply by 10 by the middle of the century and will represent more than 10% of the total global electronic waste, according to a study published in ‘Nature Energy’.

Among the components that make up solar panels, the photovoltaic industry makes use of important and very valuable materials, such as silver and others much more expensive to produce and obtain, such as silicon. To them, in addition, cadmium and lead are added, two very toxic components.

By mid-century, unusable equipment will account for more than 10% of global electronic waste



The photovoltaic fever unleashed in 2020 and that continues during this year has led to a search for cheaper alternatives to prevent the final cost of the deployment of these facilities from skyrocketing. In addition, new materials are emerging, such as lead halide perovskites, but they are unstable and contain lead, one of the most polluting elements. And although the end of the useful life of all these facilities is a clear concern, so is the process of extraction, manufacture and transport of the elements involved in the photovoltaic panels.

Recover glass and silicon



More than 88% of the materials contained in a photovoltaic panel are recoverable thanks to the recycling technology developed to date, according to a study by Recyclia, the managing body of the main national environmental foundations, in collaboration with the company Recyberica Ambiental. In Spain, since February 2015, manufacturers and importers of photovoltaic panels are obliged to organize and finance collection and recycling at the end of their useful life.

For each ton of photovoltaic panels, with an approximate average weight of 35 kilos per unit, current technology on the market makes it possible to recover around 750 kilos of glass and materials related to silicon. In this sense, the Photovoltaic Systems Program (IEA-PVPS), which belongs to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), estimates that by 2050 these solar installations could constitute almost 80 million tons of waste in the world .

A solar panel also includes other parts, such as the terminal box, diodes, and circuitry elements. But, in short, when talking about materials, glass and aluminum stand out. It could then be argued that it is possible to recycle solar panels almost completely, although not totally: elements such as silver, silicone or tinplate cannot be reused.