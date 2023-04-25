In today’s football there is a lot of talk about the enormous number of goals that are scored weekend after weekend and the front pages of the world’s main media are taken by the scorers but a winning team always had a defense that kept it going. standing at the most important and decisive moments of a season. There are a huge number of situations throughout history that can highlight the work of a defense that “saved” a very scoring attack.
This season, there are a huge number of defenders, and goalkeepers, who continue to shine and have helped their teams to have very positive results but have also exceeded the expectations of some.
Below, we present the teams with the fewest wins so far in the 2022/23 season in the top five European soccer leagues:
With a defense led by the Argentine Facundo Medina (called by Scaloni on a couple of occasions for the Argentine National Team), the French team is the great revelation of this season in Ligue 1 that is getting into European competitions for the next Campaign.
Las Urracas are one of the sensations of the Premier League, and of all European football, with a young but very solid team led by Eddie Howe. The defensive block is made up of players of international hierarchy such as Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope or Sven Botman.
Carlo Ancelotti’s teams have always stood out for their defensive strength, but this time even more, since they have a defense with Courtois, Rüdiger, Alaba or Éder Militão as key axes and pieces.
An inevitable in this list since Diego Simeone directs the mattress team. Atletico’s defensive scheme is impressive and one of the most difficult to break in all of football on the old continent. The two most important pieces are Jan Oblak and Jose María Gimenez.
Mauricio Sarri’s team is the revelation of Serie A, being second in the standings thanks to a defense that surprised locals and strangers with its great performance led by Alessio Romagnoli, former Milan.
The future champions of Italian football built their great campaign hand in hand with an unwavering defense that was led by goalkeeper Alex Meret and South Korean Kim Min-Jae who became one of the best central defenders in all of UEFA football.
An impressive number for Xavi’s team, which is heading towards achieving a new Spanish League at the hands of a great season by Marc André Ter Stegen (who recovered his level) and Ronald Araújo, who established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world.
