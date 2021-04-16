Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation decided to oblige the tenants to vacate the “offices” of the collision units and pay the rental value, according to the contract agreed upon between them and the owner of the leased property until the date of actual eviction and delivery, at a rate of 387 thousand dirhams annually, with the submission of a clearance from water, electricity and communications and their delivery to her.

The case revolves around the owner of the leased property filing a lawsuit with the Rent Dispute Settlement Committee in Abu Dhabi against a tenant, demanding that she pay the rent value of the rented collateral units on a specific date until the date of the actual eviction agreed upon between the two parties, along with submitting a clearance from water and electricity and delivering it free of concerns and persons And in the case it was in at the time of the contract on a bond, from saying that a tenant rented from her 18 offices with a lease contract for a period of one year, and an annual fee of 387 thousand dirhams, and she refused to sign the contract.

The Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation stated that the documents established that the “tenant” paid the rental value for the period of that contract by 4 checks referred to in the same contract, the value of each one 96 thousand dirhams, with the total annual rent value specified in the amount of 387 thousand dirhams, which is a presumption. Strong to build a rental relationship.

The court clarified that the tenant acknowledged in her commentary note on the complementary expert report that she had paid the rent according to the aforementioned checks until the date of the expiry of the contract, and evacuated the eye, but without proof of that.