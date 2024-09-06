Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

European football witnessed an “exceptional moment” as San Marino secured their first win in more than 20 years, beating Liechtenstein 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League.

The only goal of the match was scored by 19-year-old Sensoli, who plays for a club in the Italian fourth division.

The goal came in the 53rd minute, after exploiting a defensive error by the Liechtenstein team, and sparked huge celebrations among the players and fans in a moment considered one of the greatest moments of happiness in the history of football.

The win is only the second in San Marino’s history in international football, and the first since April 28, 2004, when the same team defeated Liechtenstein in a friendly match.

Since then, 7,436 days have passed, during which San Marino have played 140 matches, without a single victory, recording the longest winless streak in the history of international football.

This is also their first win in an official match, which highlights the importance of the victory and its great impact on the history of this small team.

The victory was not just the end of a losing streak, but also a moment to prove the team’s high spirits, as the players and the technical staff celebrated this achievement in a way that reflects hope and optimism for a better future for the team.

It is worth noting that five of the players who participated in the match were not yet born when San Marino achieved its first victory in 2004.

San Marino now hope to build on the achievement, by improving their FIFA ranking, and competing more strongly in upcoming tournaments.

The next match will be against Moldova, as the team seeks more positive results and to continue its path of victories, which will enhance its international standing, after it was finally freed from the title of “the worst international team in the world,” according to the latest FIFA ranking.